Well. 21 Texas football takes on UTSA

Texas and UTSA will meet each other on a football field for the first time on Saturday night.

Even though it made a statement last week against No. 1 Alabama, Texas still has a 1-1 record after that 20-19 loss. The Longhorns will be looking to take a winning record into next week’s conference opener at Texas Tech.

A 12-win team in 2021, UTSA (1-1) has endured some on-field drama this fall. Both of the Roadrunners’ games have been decided in overtime.

Texas 24, UTSA 17 (3rd, 11:56)

A 78-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson has given Texas a 24-17 lead at Royal-Memorial Stadium. That was the longest run of Robinson’s collegiate career. He previously had a 75-yard score at Kansas State in 2020.

Robinson was two yards shy of the 21st 80-yard run in school history.

