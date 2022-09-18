Well. 21 Texas football takes on UTSA

Texas and UTSA will meet each other on a football field for the first time on Saturday night.

Even though it made a statement last week against No. 1 Alabama, Texas still has a 1-1 record after that 20-19 loss. The Longhorns will be looking to take a winning record into next week’s conference opener at Texas Tech.

A 12-win team in 2021, UTSA (1-1) has endured some on-field drama this fall. Both of the Roadrunners’ games have been decided in overtime.

Texas 24, UTSA 17 (3rd, 11:56)

A 78-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson has given Texas a 24-17 lead at Royal-Memorial Stadium. That was the longest run of Robinson’s collegiate career. He previously had a 75-yard score at Kansas State in 2020.

Robinson was two yards shy of the 21st 80-yard run in school history.

On the touchdown run, Robinson took a handoff from fellow running back Roschon Johnson as UT used its Wildcat formation. Robinson broke a tackle in the backfield and then sprinted to the end zone.

UTSA opened the second half with the football and reached the Texas 48 on the first post-halftime possession. The Roadrunners missed out on a potential touchdown during the drive when quarterback Frank Harris couldn’t connect with receiver De’Corian Clark, who had broken free of UT cornerback Ryan Watts.

− Danny Davis

UTSA 17, Texas 17 (halftime)

Texas and UTSA are tied after the first 30 minutes of their football game at Royal-Memorial Stadium. With 12 seconds left in the first half, Texas kicker Bert Auburn nailed a 44-yard field goal to lock up the Longhorns and Roadrunners.

Texas tied the game after forcing UTSA’s first punt of the night and taking over at its 12-yard line with 2:15 remaining. Fueled by Bijan Robinson’s impressive gains on a 15-yard run and 19-yard catch, Texas quickly moved inside the UTSA 30.

− Danny Davis

UTSA 17, Texas 14 (2nd, 5:20)

With a 3-yard touchdown run, Texas running back Bijan Robinson has cut into the UTSA lead. Robinson has now scored in each of UT’s games this season. He has scored either a rushing or receiving touchdown in 14 of his last 15 games.

On the 11-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, Texas ran three straight plays out of the Roschon Johnson-led Wildcat formation. Robinson ran seven yards to the UTSA 18 before Johnson hurdled a UTSA defender on a 16-yard run and was then stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

− Danny Davis

UTSA 17, Texas 7 (2nd, 9:36)

In the span of 31 seconds, UTSA twice stunned Texas and extended its lead at Royal-Memorial Stadium. After it gained a three-point advantage over the Longhorns on a touchdown run by running back Brenden Brady, UTSA recovered a surprise onside kick. Two plays into the ensuing drive, Brady threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin.

-Danny Davis

UTSA 10, Texas 7 (2nd, 10:07)

UTSA responded to Texas taking a 7-3 lead with a 10-play touchdown drive of its own. Just before Brenden Brady’s 2-yard touchdown run, Texas cornerback Ryan Watts was penalized for pass interference on a 3rd-and-9 throw into the end zone.

So far tonight, UTSA has accumulated 136 yards of offense and scored on both of its possessions. Quarterback Frank Harris has rushed for 25 yards and completed nine of his 12 passes.

This is the first time Texas has faced a left-handed quarterback since the 2021 season opener. Louisiana’s Levi Lewis finished 28 of 40 for 282 yards and a TD in UT’s 38-18 win. He was sacked four times.

− Danny Davis and Rich Tijerina

Texas 7, UTSA 3 (2nd, 2:03 p.m.)

An 11-yard touchdown catch by Roschon Johnson has given Texas a 7-3 lead over UTSA. Texas ran 10 plays on its 75-yard scoring drive, but the final two snaps were 19- and 11-yard receptions by Johnson. The senior running back had caught three passes over UT’s first two games.

– Danny Davis

UTSA 3, Texas 0 (1st, 3:28)

UTSA ended its first possession of the day with a 24-yard field goal. The Roadrunners, however, had chances to reach the end zone on their 20-play, 74-yard drive.

Earlier in the possession, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris appeared to throw a 45-yard touchdown pass to receiver Joshua Cephus. Cephus had snuck past UT cornerback D’Shawn Jamison and gotten wide open in the secondary, but that play was negated by an illegal shift penalty.

Later on, UTSA kept its offense on the field for a fourth-down attempt at the Texas 1. A false start then pushed the Roadrunners backwards, and the team settled for Jared Sackett’s short kick.

Texas Touched the football first on Saturday. With Hudson Card starting at quarterback, UT opened the evening with four straight runs by junior running back Bijan Robinson. Texas eventually reached its 47-yard line on that game-opening possession, but its drive stalled and the Longhorns punted.

– Danny Davis

Hudson Card announced as the starter as all five quarterbacks joined the Longhorns in warm-ups

Throughout the week, Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian refused to reveal who would be the Longhorns’ starting quarterback on Saturday. Quinn Ewers left the Alabama game with a sprained clavicle and an ailing ankle limited Hudson Card’s mobility against the Crimson Tide.

All five of UT’s quarterbacks – Ewers, Card, freshman Maalik Murphy, redshirt freshman Charles Wright and senior Ben Ballard – dressed out on Saturday. Ewers only participated in some of the warm-up drills.

Ahead of the kickoff, Card was announced as the starter on the stadium’s jumbotron.

There is little mystery about who UTSA’s quarterback will be. Senior Frank Harris has thrown for 696 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has also run for a team-high 93 yards.

− Danny Davis

Get to know the UTSA Roadrunners

The Roadrunners are no strangers to the Longhorn Network, which is airing tonight’s game. LHN was the network of record that showed the first televised UTSA game in Roadrunners history — a 24-21 loss to McMurry on Sept. 10, 2011. That was an afternoon game at the Alamodome; Texas beat BYU 17-16 that night at DKR, which was an ESPN2 game.

This will be the 10th ranked team UTSA has faced in its 12-year history. The Roadrunners are 0-9 so far in those matchups, their closest losses coming in 2020 at No. 15 BYU (27-20) and the 2020 First Responder Bowl to No. 16 Louisiana (31-24). Texas is favored by 12½ tonight.

UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor joined the American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden on their On Second Thought podcast this week.

– Rich Tijerina