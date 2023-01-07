Well. 21 Men’s Basketball Loses in First Game Back

Next Game: Union College 1/7/2023 | 4 p.m Jan. 07 (Sat) / 4pm Union College History

TROY, NY – Logan Wendell made 9 of 10 shots from the floor, including all six from behind the three-point line, and the Ithaca College men’s basketball team doubled its shooting percentage in the second half on its way to defeating Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute ( RPI) 64-53 in a Liberty League game at East Campus Arena. The Bombers improve to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference, while the No. 21 Engineers are now 9-2 and 3-1.

Wendell, a guard, was 2 of 3 from the field in the first half before going 7 of 7 in the second half with four hoops from behind the arc. He added five free throws on seven attempts while chipping in with four rebounds and an assist. No teammate reached double figures in points, although Luka Radovich snared 10 rebounds to go with six points. He also had two steals, two blocks, and an assist.

Avery Eugster led the Engineers with 16 points with three rebounds, while Will Rubin scored 10 points, two rebounds, four assists, and a blocked shot. Dom Black scored seven points with seven boards and a game-high five assists.

Rensselaer battled back from a 10-3 first half deficit to lead 26-23 at Halftime as it held the visitors to 27.3 percent shooting (9 of 33). Ithaca turned things around in the second half by connecting on 12 of 22 field goal attempts (54.5%) with four of seven from long range (57.1%). The Bombers also made 13 of 15 free throws (86.7%) on their way to building a 15-point lead with 2:28 to play in regulation.

RPI, playing its first game since December 10, managed just 1 of 13 shooting (7.7%) from behind the arc in the second half and finished 4 of 26 (15.4%) for the contest.