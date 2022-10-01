Well. 21 Creighton volleyball sweeps Butler

Through the early moments of No. 21 Creighton volleyball’s match against Butler on Friday night, it seemed as though the Bulldogs could deliver a tougher fight than the Bluejays had encountered in league play to that point.

By the end of CU’s 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 win, the Jays extinguished whatever flame Butler seemed to initially ignite.

The Bulldogs kept things close early, trading points with Creighton Midway through the first set. It wasn’t until Creighton posted a 3-0 run that knocked Butler off its block, scrambling to keep the remainder of the match competitive.

Butler couldn’t find an answer for freshman Ava Martin, who finished Game 1 with seven kills on eight swings en route to a game-high 14 kills. The 6-foot outside hitter helped the Jays hit .333%, and it was her hand that put down the final ball to secure a first-set win.

CU’s confidence leaked into Game 2, and a 6-0 service run from senior Keeley Davis put the Jays up 10-2 — a deficit that seemingly put the set away before Butler had a chance to climb back.

By the end of Game 3, Creighton finished the match how it had all of its Big East meetings to this point: with relative ease.

Davis finished with eight kills on 14 swings. Sophomore Norah Sis tallied seven kills on 27 swings and 11 digs. Redshirt sophomore Kiara Reinhardt finished with six kills on 10 swings and three blocks. Sophomore Kendra Wait notched a double-double with 38 assists and 11 digs.

