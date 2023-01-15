Well. 21 Auburn basketball vs. Mississippi State live score updates, analysis

Welcome back to — the 90s?

They’re turning back the clock at Neville Arena, with a throwback 90s night as No. 21 Auburn (13-3, 3-1 SEC) hosts Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3). Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm, with the game airing on SEC Network.

Read more Auburn basketball: Allen Flanigan is back to his old ways, and No. 21 Auburn may need him even more vs. Miss State

Auburn basketball to honor Mike Leach before hosting Mississippi State

Wendell Green Jr. ‘feeling good’ about his game, and suddenly, so is No. 21 Auburn basketball

The Tigers will be looking for their third straight win overall since a road loss at Georgia a week and a half ago, and Bruce Pearl’s team will aim to extend its long home winning streak. Auburn has won 27 consecutive games at home, the nation’s second-longest active home win streak, behind only Gonzaga.

To keep that streak intact, Auburn will have to take care of business against a Mississippi State team that enters the night allowing just 56.8 points per game and is eighth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

AL.com will provide live updates throughout the night in the space below, so be sure to refresh the page for all the latest developments from inside Neville Arena. Also stay tuned to al.com/auburnbasketball for full postgame coverage.

SECOND HALF

— Auburn 37, Mississippi State 28 (15:28) | Under-16: Jaylin Williams with a pumpfake, then a sidestep before draining a 3-pointer, his fourth of the night. Williams has 18 points, approaching his career-high.

— Another tough basket inside through contact for Johni Broome to put Auburn up 34-24.

— Johni Broome with a tough basket inside on the opening possession. He gets fouled, but he misses the free throw. That was the game’s first free-throw attempt.

HALFTIME: Auburn 30, Mississippi State 22

— Allen Flanigan hits a stepback 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the half. Much-needed basket for Auburn, which made just three of its final 12 shot attempts in the half. Flanigan has eight at the half, while Jaylin Williams has 15.

— Mississippi State did not score over the final 4:04 of the first half, with four turnovers and three missed shots during that stretch. All of the Bulldogs’ first-half points were in the paint.

— Neither team attempted a free throw in the first half.

— Auburn 25, Mississippi State 22 (3:36) | Bulldogs timeout: All of Mississippi State’s points so far have come in the paint, including eight second-chance points on seven Offensive rebounds.

— Allen Flanigan drains a corner 3-pointer to snap a 4-minute, 9-second scoring drought for Auburn. It’s 25-18 Tigers.

— Auburn 22, Mississippi State 16 (6:41) | Under-8 timeout: Auburn in the middle of a 2:34 scoring drought after opening up its largest lead of the game at 22-12. Since then, two straight baskets for Mississippi State, which is feasting in the paint. All 16 of the Bulldogs’ points have come in the paint.

— A baby hook and then another 3-pointer, and Jaylin Williams has 11 of Auburn’s first 13 points as the Tigers lead 13-6. Williams finally misses a shot on his fifth attempt (and fourth 3-point attempt).

— Auburn 8, Mississippi State 4 (3:16 p.m.) | Under-16 timeout: Jaylin Williams with six points early here for Auburn has a pair of made 3-pointers. The last one was a stop-and-pop at the top of the key in transition. They followed it up by drawing a charge on the other end. Auburn is just 3-of-7 from the field early, but Williams is 2-of-2.

— Mississippi State gets on the board first with a Cameron Matthews dunk after Auburn fails to score on its first two possessions of the night, but then Jaylin Williams drills a 3-pointer late in the shot clock to make it 3-2, Tigers .

PREGAME

— Auburn lineup: G Wendell Green Jr., G Zep Jasper, F Allen Flanigan, F Jaylin Williams, C Johni Broome

— Mississippi State lineup: G Dashawn Davis, G Eric Reed Jr., F DJ Jeffries, F Tolu Smith, F Cameron Matthews

— Auburn will be without starting wing Chris Moore, who injured his right shoulder in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s win at Ole Miss. Moore did not participate in the pregame shootaround and instead sat on the bench with his right arm still in a sling.

AL.com will update this post.

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.