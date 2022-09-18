Well. 21/20 Football runs by UTSA, 41-20

AUSTIN, Texas – Bijan Robinson became the 20th Longhorn in program history to surpass 2,000 career rushing yards and scored three touchdowns as No. 21/20 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Robinson rushed for 183 yards on 20 carries and Texas outgained UTSA on the ground, 299-139.

KEY STATISTICS

• UTSA got on the board first with a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.

• Texas completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive as Hudson Card found Roschon Johnson for an 11-yard touchdown reception.

• UTSA took a 10-7 lead on a rushing touchdown by Brenden Brady.

• The Roadrunners recovered an onside kick and scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass to take a 17-7 lead.

• The Longhorns answered with their second consecutive touchdown drive and Bijan Robinson scored on a three-yard run to get within three at 17-14.

• On the Longhorns first drive of the second half, Bijan Robinson sprinted down the sideline for a 78-yard touchdown run to put Texas up 24-17. The run is the longest of his career and put him over 100 yards for the game. It was his second rushing touchdown of the game, marking his eighth career multi-touchdown game in 22 career outings.

• With UTSA driving, Chase Barron picked off Frank Harris and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown to run Texas up 31-20. The interception was the first career pick for Barron and the Longhorns third non-offensive touchdown of the season, already their most since 2017.

• With 11:46 to play in the fourth quarter, Texas stopped UTSA on fourth down and took over possession.

• Bijan Robinson busted one up the middle for 41 yards and his third touchdown of the game to put the Longhorns up 38-20. Hudson Card had a 32-yard rush on the four-play, 71-yard drive.

NEXT

Texas will go on the road for the first time this season as they travel to Texas Tech Sept. 24 for a 2:30 pm CT kickoff.