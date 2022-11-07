Well. 20 Women’s Basketball Open Season is Tuesday with a Crosstown Matchup with Cortland

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College Women’s basketball team returns to the court in the 2022-23 season looking for its fourth-straight Liberty League title. The Bombers enter the season ranked 20th by D3Hoops.com and host SUNY Cortland this Tuesday night in Ben Light Gymnasium at 5:30 pm

The Bombers finished the 2021-22 season with an incredible 25–4 record, making an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Championships. The season ended with a heartbreaking loss as Springfield’s Sam Hourihan hit a buzzer beater in overtime after Megan Yawman tied the game in regulation with a three-point buzzer beater of her own.

Every year, the team finds a word to epitomize its goals and identity for that season. After the conclusion to last season, head coach Dan Raymond said the team quickly came up with the word ‘more’ for the 2022-23 season.

“It can be used in a variety of contexts,” Raymond said. “Basically, it’s about wanting more and in order to accomplish more we all have to commit to doing more.

While the Bombers have high expectations coming into the season, they are working to build a new identity after graduating six athletes, Yawman, Grace Cannon, Kelly Lamarre, Alyssa Spady, Melissa Buxton and Alex Heuwetter.

Last season, Grace Cannon averaged 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Raymond said Cannon and Yawman, both starters from a season ago, are irreplaceable, but the team has worked hard in the preseason to create a high standard with players stepping into larger roles.

“The players are doing a great job,” Raymond said. “[They’re] communicating with each other as well as the coaches to build the connections necessary to build and climb the steps to a level of success we all want and expect.”

Despite losing an important chunk of the roster, the Bombers have a strong group of returners. Cara Volpe , Lindsey Albertelli and Brady Lynch look to lead the team as a strong class of graduate students. Volpe started every game for the Bombers last season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Albertelli started in all but one game, averaging 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

The Bombers also return a strong trio of Seniors with Camryn Coffey , Emily Dorn and Natalie Smith . Coffey, a regular starter last season, averaged 6.7 points, three rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Dorn and Smith look to build on their strong junior season where they averaged 8.2 and 4.2 points per game, respectively.

Junior Hannah Polce and sophomore Annabella Yorio also return in contributing roles from the Bombers. Polce averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds and Yorio averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds off the bench.

Raymond begins his 23rd season as head coach, returning with Assistant coaches Jim Mullins and Jordan Beers . The Bombers welcome Assistant Coach Mary Mazella for the 2022-23 season. Mazella comes to IC after spending the past two seasons as an Assistant Coach with SUNY Brockport where her responsibilities included point guard and guard development, recruiting, academic advice for student-athletes, community service organization, and fundraising development.

Ithaca’s non-conference slate this season will feature SUNY Cortland (Nov. 8), Montclair State (Nov. 11), SUNY Geneseo (Nov. 15), Catholic University (Nov. 19), and Hamilton College (Jan. 2). The Bombers will open Liberty League play on Friday, December 2 when they host Vassar College.

The Bombers open their season on Tuesday night, hosting SUNY Cortland for a 5:30 tip-off in Ben Light Gymnasium.