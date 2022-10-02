Well. 20 USC Women’s Soccer Dismantles Oregon, 4-0

Next Game: Arizona 10/6/2022 | 3:30 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS October 06 (Thu) / 3:30 PM Arizona

EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 20 USC Women’s soccer team closed out their Oregon road trip with a 4-0 win over the Ducks on Sunday afternoon, extending their unbeaten streak to eight straight games and moving to 3-0 in Pac-12 play.

Croix Bethune scored twice and posted one assist as USC improved its overall record to 7-1-1 on the season. Oregon falls to 3-4-4 on the year and 1-2 in conference action. USC is tied with the other LA school atop the Pac-12 standings.

The Trojans came out firing early, scoring three times in the first half to take a commanding lead into the break. Bethune scored both of her goals in the first period, converting a penalty kick in the 10th minute and then making it 3-0 with a Strike in the 38th minute. Aaliyah Farmer scored the other goal in the first half, finding the back of the net in the 34th minute.

Just two days after scoring her first collegiate goal at Oregon State, Kayla Colbert added a second to her season with USC’s fourth goal in the 57th minute.

The Trojans outshot Oregon 26-7 in the game and allowed the Ducks just one corner. Anna Smith made two saves in goal, picking up her fourth clean sheet of the season.

GOALS

10′ – USC: Croix Bethune (penalty kick) – Aaliyah Farmer was taken down in the box and Bethune converted the PK.

34′ – USC: Aaliyah Farmer (assisted by Simi Awujo , Helena Sampaio ) – Sampaio sent a quick pass to Awujo near the top of the area, and Awujo curved a ball into the box where Farmer made a run and headed it in near the far left post.

38′ – USC: Croix Bethune (assisted by Kayla Colbert , Aaliyah Farmer ) – Farmer slid a ball into the area where Colbert tapped it past a defender and Bethune took one touch around the keeper, finishing in front of an empty net near the left post.

57′ – USC: Kayla Colbert (assisted by Croix Bethune , Simi Awujo ) – Awujo found Bethune near the top of the area and Bethune turned and chipped a ball into the box, where Colbert beat the keeper to it and popped it over and into the net.

UP NEXT

The Trojans return home this week, facing Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Sunday. Both games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.