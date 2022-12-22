Well. 20 TCU basketball gets huge 75-71 win over Utah

“We always play better when there are better opponents.”

That’s what TCU guard Mike Miles had to say in anticipation for the Frogs’ Matchup against Utah, who represents one of two (along with Iowa) real tests TCU had on their nonconference slate this season.

Well, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year’s words rang true in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday night, as No. 20 TCU basketball took care of Utah 75-71 to win their eighth-straight game.

“This is a road game, because [Utah] had their officials,” head Coach TCU Jamie Dixon said. “It’s a road win, and it’s huge. Obviously, this team beat Arizona. It’s a great atmosphere. They’re experienced.”

Utah entered the game as one of ESPN’s “last four in” on their bracketology watch, and they handed No. 5 Arizona their Lone loss of the season in dominant fashion (81-66) earlier this month.

Leading the Frogs in the win were Miles and forward Emanuel Miller, who combined for over half of TCU’s points (39) on an efficient 17-32 shooting. Miller’s 21 points led the Frogs and represented his highest total since transferring from Texas A&M prior to last season. The senior added seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

“We got [Miller] in there against the zone. We ran a couple plays for him too, and he got some looks out of it,” Dixon said. “The three to start the game, I think they were playing off of him, to a degree. I think we’re a better shooting team than our numbers indicate during the season.”

Miles scored 18 points of his own, but it was his defense that was most impressive. Known as an average defender his freshman season, the junior continued his upward trend on that side of the ball with three steals, a thunderous block, and a charge taken in the contest.

TCU lost the rebound battle 34-30 to Utah, but the Frogs grabbed 13 Offensive boards to the 11 of the Utes, giving TCU more than a few second chance opportunities. Center Eddie Lampkin, who returned after sitting out Sunday with a back injury, tied for a game-high 10 rebounds, six of which came on the Offensive side of the ball.

“Rebounds were disappointing. Obviously, first half, we set the tone. We were up five, but [Utah] came out as we told them,” Dixon said. “They were going to come out, go hit, bang, and go crash the glass. For whatever reason, we just got buried underneath in the second half, and that’s how they came back.”

Thanks to a pair of made-free throws by forward JaKobe Coles, the Frogs took a 72-63 lead with 1:50 remaining in the game and seemed to be in full control. Junior guard Gabe Madsen then did his best Duncan Robinson impression, though, drilling back-to-back difficult threes to cut TCU’s lead to four with 27 seconds remaining.

Two more free throws from Coles and a missed three by the Utes then sealed the deal for the Frogs, ending any hope for the Utah fans at Vivint Arena. The win moves TCU to 10-1 on the season.

“We put [Coles] in, and we talked about doing that a lot. We played him a lot last year at the five against [Brandon] Carlson, because of the threes, and didn’t do as much early but did it late,” Dixon said. “It was effective, and it’s a lineup we can use for a lot of reasons. We can switch, but more importantly, the free throw shooting at the end.”

Madsen finished with a game-high 26 points, the majority of which came from his seven three-pointers. Coles went 0-3 from the field, but his 6-6 mark from the Charity stripe was a welcome sight for a TCU team that has struggled from the line this season (69.7 percent Entering the game).

TCU players not named “JaKobe Coles” went 6-13 from the free throw line in the game.

Perhaps giving fans a taste of what they would go on to do for the rest of the night, Miller and Miles each hit their first shot of the night for TCU, giving the Frogs a 5-0 lead just 35 seconds into the game.

The teams then began trading blows, and the lead changed four times in the first 10:02 of the contest. Near the Midway point of the half, Miller went on a personal 5-0 run to put the Frogs up 18-15 and give them a lead they wouldn’t fully relinquish for the remainder of the evening.

A few minutes later, TCU extended their lead to 10 (27-17) on a layup by forward Xavier Cork. Utah instantly responded with a 5-0 run, but the Frogs held strong and went up by 10 (33-23) on an Offensive rebound and put back layup by Lampkin with 2:22 before halftime.

A Madsen three ball gave the Utes some momentum right before the half, and TCU went into the break with a 35-29 advantage.

The Frogs regained a 10-point lead yet again early in the second half on a jumper by Miller, but they were never able to extend it any further, as Utah hung around for the rest of the game. Yet another three by Madsen with 16:02 remaining made it a 41-38 ballgame.

From then on out, every time the Utes took a swing, the Frogs answered with one right back. Over a 3:51 span near the Midway point of the second half, Utah tied the score three times, but TCU never fully gave the advantage up, preventing the Utes from ever taking the lead.

The final tie of the game came at 54 with 8:55 remaining, but the Frogs responded with a 6-0 run to get back some breathing room. TCU’s lead then fluctuated between one point and nine points for the rest of the game before Coles iced the win from the free throw line.

The Frogs forced 19 turnovers in the win, committing only 10 themselves. Eight different TCU players recorded a steal (12 total), with three of their starters grabbing two or more steals on the night.

“That’s where our improvement is this year. We’re forcing more turnovers, getting out in transition because of them,” Dixon said. “We’re one of the best transition teams in the country, actually, as far as transition baskets.”

Center Brandon Carlson was a perfect 5-5 from the field for 14 points in the game for Utah. The seven-foot senior added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Forward Chuck O’Bannon joined Miller and Miles in double figures for TCU. They finished with 10 points and went 2-4 from behind the arc. The senior also added two blocks and a steal on the defensive end.

Up next, TCU will round out their nonconference schedule at home against Central Arkansas (5-7). Tip-off against the Bears is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 4 pm on ESPN+. This game will not be televised on Pac-12 Mountain.