Well. 20 Soccer’s Byars named Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas – Following a weekend that saw her score four combined goals and dish an assist in match-ups against Texas Southern and UCF, Texas soccer sophomore forward Trinity Byars has been rewarded for her efforts with a selection as the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 20.

For Byars, this marks her second career nod as the league’s Offensive player of the week and her fifth overall Big 12 Weekly accolade. The Richardson, Texas, native was previously tabbed as the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 21, 2021, and secured three straight selections as the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Week from Sept. 21-Oct. 5, 2021.

Byars helped power the Longhorns to a 1-0-1 weekend against Texas Southern and UCF by scoring four goals and dishing an assist for nine total points on nine shots (seven on frame).

Last Thursday, during the 8-0 Rout of Texas Southern, she scored goals at 9:28, 14:01 and 55:18 to complete her second career and the 16th all-time hat trick in Texas program history.

On Sunday, facing a senior-laden UCF squad, she played a direct role in both Texas goals as the Longhorns battled back to tie the Knights, 2-2. First, Byars made the final pass that led to Lexi Missimo’s 43rd minute opener. Later, with UT trailing UCF in the 86th minute, 2-1, she fought past two Defenders to control a long pass just outside the top of the 18 and broke in 1-v-1. UCF’s keeper managed to save Byars’ first shot, but the sophomore forward quickly pounced on the rebound, scoring the key goal from five yards out to deadlock the contest. With points against both the Tigers and Knights, Byars stretched her point-scoring streak to five consecutive matches.

With the non-conference schedule now in the rearview mirror, it’s on to the rugged Big 12 Conference Slate as No. 20 Texas (6-1-2) preps to venture out on the road to battle Defending league champ No. 17 TCU (Thurs., Sept. 22, 7 pm CT, Big 12 Now on ESPN+) and Texas Tech (Sun., Sept. 25, 1 pm CT, ESPN+).