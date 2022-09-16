Well. 20 Soccer preview: vs. UCF
Match 9: UCF (2-2-3) at No. 20 Texas (6-1-1)
Time: Sunday, Sept. 6 to 1 p.m. CT
Location: Austin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium & Soccer Field)
- Texas and UCF will be meeting for the fifth time on Sunday with the series deadlocked at 2-2-0. The Longhorns are 1-0-0 against the Knights in Austin with the last home match-up coming back on Aug. 27, 2000 (UT won 4-0). In the most recent meeting between the two squads back on Aug. 10, 2021, in Orlando, UCF knocked off Texas, 4-0.
- The Longhorns currently rank FIRST IN NCAA DIVISION I in assists and assists-per-match (4.00) with 32 Helpers over their first eight contests. Individually, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is FIRST IN THE NATION in total assists (eight) and SECOND in assists-per-match (1.00).
- The Longhorns also currently rate FIRST IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (86), FOURTH in goals (27), SIXTH in scoring offense (3.38) and SEVENTH in shots-per-match (22.6). Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars currently Ranks FOURTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (17), FIFTH in points-per-match (2.43) and SEVENTH in both goals (seven) and goals-per-match (1.00).
- On Sept. 15, Texas tied or broke numerous program records during its 8-0 rout of Texas Southern. The Longhorns broke school single-match marks for shots (54), shots on goal (28) and shot differential (+52), while tying the school mark for corner kicks (17). Texas Southern keeper Jaidyn Christophe also broke the Texas opponent record for saves with 21 stops between the pipes.
- Sophomore forward Trinity Byars registered her SECOND CAREER HAT TRICK and the 16th all-time in program history during the 8-0 rout of Texas Southern (Sept. 15).
- At its current scoring rate of 3.38 goals-per-match, Texas is on pace to score approximately 61 goals during the 2022 regular season. That would break the UT record for most goals in a single year prior to even entering the postseason. The current program record of 57 goals was established back in 2002, while the 2004 (55 goals), 2006 (51 goals), 2000 (49 goals) & 2007 (48 goals) squads round out the top five.
- Sophomore defender EmJ Cox is currently TIED FOR FIFTH IN NCAA DIVISION I with three match-winning goals in 2022 (vs. Lipscomb, at Gonzaga, vs. Texas Southern).
- Sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Miller has proven to be quite the Distributor lately by registering a pair of two-assist efforts over Texas’ last four matches (at Gonzaga, vs. Texas Southern).
- Texas sophomores Trinity Byars (2.43) and Lexi Missimo (2.00) currently rank no. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the latest Big 12 points-per-match statistics. The duo also ranks in the league’s current top 10 in points, points-per-match, goals, goals-per-match, assists and assists-per-match. Byars Tops the league in points (17) and goals (seven), while Missmo leads in assists (eight).
- Now at 6-1-1 overall, Texas climbed three spots to No. 20 in the latest release of the United Soccer Coaches poll it’s Tuesday. The Longhorns are also listed at No. 23 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings and No. 14 according to College Soccer News.
- Texas has spread the scoring around over in its opening eight matches of 2022. So far, 10 different Longhorns have scored at least one goal, while 14 different UT players have registered at least one point.
- Sophomore forward Trinity Byars has heated up offensively after missing the start of the 2022 fall campaign on international duty. The Richardson, Texas, native has now scored a goal in four of the Longhorns last six matches (owns points in five-of-seven contests) and has totaled points in 17 of her 29 career matches.
- With 24 assists over her first 33 career matches, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo already rates THIRD ALL-TIME in program history in the category. She needs 10 more Helpers to move into a tie for second with former UT All-American Kati McBain (2000-03).
- Lexi Missimo owns an impressive 16 career goals, 24 career assists and 56 career points over her first 33 official Collegiate matches (has tallied at least one point in 20 matches). In 2021, she became the fastest Longhorns player to reach 10 career goals in program history (just 12 matches), breaking former Longhorns All-American Kelly Wilson’s (2001) record by one match. Trinity Byars is right on her teammate’s heels with 19 goals and 13 assists for 51 points over her first 29 career matches (has tallied at least one point in 17 matches).