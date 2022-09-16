Well. 20 Soccer preview: vs. UCF

Match 9: UCF (2-2-3) at No. 20 Texas (6-1-1)

Time : Sunday, Sept. 6 to 1 p.m. CT

Location : Austin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium & Soccer Field)

Tickets : Admission is FREE for all fans

Parking : Available in advance for the East Campus Garage through Click-And-Park ($5): LINK

TEXAS CLEAR BAG POLICY: Please note that there is a Clear Bag Policy in effect for fans when attending Texas Athletic events. For more details, please visit this LINK

Live Stats : LINK

TV : The match will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network (accessible through WATCHESPN with certain cable providers) and can be watched online through this LINK.

Free Kicks :