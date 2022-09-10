Well. 20 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops No. 11 Stanford In First Ranked Win Of The Season

No.20 Penn State Women’s volleyball (7-0) took on No.11 Stanford (3-2) in the first game of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge winning in five sets (25-16, 25-22, 23 -25, 15-10).

Penn State’s blocking and offense were relentless, and it was enough to get the Nittany Lions their first ranked win of the season and also remain undefeated.

How It Happened

Facing off against a tough Stanford team, Penn State was quick to react putting up the first two points. The Nittany Lions brought the energy to start the game, especially from Anjelina Starck, who amassed four kills in the first 10 points of the game.

The energy continued to be electric from Penn State, as it tacked on an eight-point lead, 17-9, more than halfway through the first set. The team never slowed down and took the first set 25-16.

Unlike the first set, Penn State started off down 4-2, but an ace from Allie Holland brought the Nittany Lions within one point to 6-5. Tough back-and-forth play from both sides kept the set tight, but Penn State was able to tie it at 11-11. The Nittany Lions continued to grind and were able to keep a lead at 20-18 going into the last few points of the set.

A challenge from Stanford tried to get it back within reach of the win, but Penn State ultimately won the second set 25-22.

Much like the second set, the third started off with a tight score of 6-4. But, Stanford was able to string together its offense and get its biggest lead of the match at 15-8. Penn State fought back 20-16, but Stanford kept pushing and won the set 25-17.

The fourth set once again saw Stanford handling the momentum, getting up 9-6. The set had a lot of out-of-system plays, but the Nittany Lions got their first lead of the set 18-17. The score stayed tied through 23, but two quick points from Stanford awarded it the fourth set win 25-23.

The final set of the game saw a 3-3 tie to start, but Stanford quickly regained the lead. Penn State did not take long to answer as it was the first to reach 10 in the 15-point set. A massive block from Penn State made the score 14-10, and it was able to come away with the match win.

Player Of The Game

Kashauna Williams | Outside Hitter

This match was a huge test for Penn State’s offense, and Williams was at the front and center of it. With 15 kills and a .333 hitting percentage, she was a constant threat to the Cardinals.

What’s Next?

Penn State will play at 5:30 pm on September 10 against No. 18 Oregon in its final game of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.