Well. 20 Men’s Basketball Advances at WNE Tourn.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jonny Angbazo scored 18 points, Dom Black had a double-double and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s basketball team defeated Centenary University 74-56 in the first round of the Hampton Inn WNE Tip-Off Tournament Hosted by Western New England University. The No. 20 Engineers, improve to 4-0, advanced to the final against the host Golden Bears (3pm). The Cyclones drop to 1-2 and will face Framingham State College (1pm).

The reigning Liberty League Performer of the Week, Angbazo led RPI with his 18 points while adding eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Black scored 12 points with 10 boards, two assists, and two steals and Will Fredericks made 6 of 8 shots from the field for 15 points. He also had four rebounds, a block, and a steal.

Billy Veras led the Cyclones with 20 points and rebounds and Harrison Lucibello registered 12 points.

The Engineers led throughout the game, building a lead of as many as 12 points (29-17) in the first half on a Chuck Clemons three-pointer with just under five minutes to play until halftime. Centenary followed with a 5-0 run to make it a seven-point game, but a triple by Fredericks with 1:23 to play moved the margin back to double digits. The Cyclones scored five of the final six points and trailed 33-27 at the break.

A Veras jumper two minutes into the second half pulled Centenary to within three points, 36-33, but seven straight points from the Engineers, including five from Angbazo, pushed it back to a 10-point margin, 43-33. RPI’s advantage remained near or above double digits the rest of the game, getting to as many as 18 points (59-41) on a Clemons fast break layup with eight minutes to play.

The Engineers kept Centenary at bay in large part by holding the Cyclones to 3 of 17 (17.6%) shooting from behind the arc, including 0 of 7 in the second half.