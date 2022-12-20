Well. 20 Football places 30 on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams
AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 20 Texas Football had 30 student-athletes earn spots on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams, the conference office announced on Tuesday. A total of 23 Longhorns earned first-team distinctions, with seven collecting second-team accolades. Texas’ 23 first-team honorees and 30 total selections are the second-most in program history.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulatively or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible.
Academic All-Big 12 First Team (Name, Major)
Parker AlfordExercise Science
*Junior AngilauStrategic Communication~
Bert AuburnEconomics
Michael BalisManagement Information Systems
Ben BallardAdvertising
^Hudson CardManagement
^Zach EdwardsApplied Movement Science
Nathan HatterAdvertising
Gunnar HelmUndeclared
*Roschon JohnsonManagement
Gabriel LozanoHuman Dimensions of Organizations
^Jake MajorsManagement
Byron Murphy IISports Management
Ovie OghoufoStrategic Communication~
#Moro OjomoFinance
^Logan ParrCorporate Communication
Devin RichardsonPhysical Culture & Sports
^Bijan RobinsonCommunication & Leadership
Ja’Tavion SandersPhysical Culture & Sports
Ryan WattsCommunication & Leadership
Chad WolfCorporate Communication
Xavier WorthyUndeclared
Charles WrightEconomics
Academic All-Big 12 Second Team (Name, Major)
^Luke BrockermeyerApplied Movement Science
Casey CainUndeclared
Christian JonesSports Management~
Barry’s SorrellBusiness
Michael TaaffePhysical Culture & Sports
*Jordan WhittingtonPublic Relations
Doak WilsonPetroleum Engineering
#indicates fourth career selection
*indicates third career selection
^indicates second career selection
~indicates Master’s degree or other post-grad program