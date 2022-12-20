Well. 20 Football places 30 on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 20 Texas Football had 30 student-athletes earn spots on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams, the conference office announced on Tuesday. A total of 23 Longhorns earned first-team distinctions, with seven collecting second-team accolades. Texas’ 23 first-team honorees and 30 total selections are the second-most in program history.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulatively or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team (Name, Major)

Parker Alford Exercise Science

* Junior Angilau Strategic Communication~

Bert Auburn Economics

Michael Balis Management Information Systems

Ben Ballard Advertising

^ Hudson Card Management

^ Zach Edwards Applied Movement Science

Nathan Hatter Advertising

Gunnar Helm Undeclared

* Roschon Johnson Management

Gabriel Lozano Human Dimensions of Organizations

^ Jake Majors Management

Byron Murphy II Sports Management

Ovie Oghoufo Strategic Communication~

# Moro Ojomo Finance

^ Logan Parr Corporate Communication

Devin Richardson Physical Culture & Sports

^ Bijan Robinson Communication & Leadership

Ja’Tavion Sanders Physical Culture & Sports

Ryan Watts Communication & Leadership

Chad Wolf Corporate Communication

Xavier Worthy Undeclared

Charles Wright Economics

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team (Name, Major)

^ Luke Brockermeyer Applied Movement Science

Casey Cain Undeclared

Christian Jones Sports Management~

Barry’s Sorrell Business

Michael Taaffe Physical Culture & Sports

* Jordan Whittington Public Relations

Doak Wilson Petroleum Engineering

#indicates fourth career selection

*indicates third career selection

^indicates second career selection

~indicates Master’s degree or other post-grad program