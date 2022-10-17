Well. 20 Denison Women’s golf tied for ninth after day one at the Golfweek D3 Invitational

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (October 16, 2022) – The No. 20 Denison University Women’s golf team finished day one of the Golfweek D3 Invitational in a tie for ninth place out of 24 total teams at the par-72, 5,601-yard Baytowne Golf Club. In addition, the Big Red sent three individuals to compete at The Wittenberg Classic in Springfield, Ohio.

Golfweek D3 Invitational:

Denison shot a team score of 308 (+20) during round one on Sunday, the first of three rounds over three days at the tournament, and are three strokes away from a tie for fifth place.

In addition to the Big Red, the 11 other nationally-ranked teams in the field include No. 2 Washington University in St. Louis, No. 4 Emory University, No. 5 Center College, No. 6 Carnegie Melon University, No. 7 Washington and Lee University, No. 9 Methodist University, No. 11 Illinois Wesleyan University, No. 17 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, No. 19 Pomona-Pitzer, No. 21 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and No. 25 Trinity University.

Leading the Big Red during round one was freshman Isabella Dolan who shot a three-over-par score of 75 and is currently tied for 20th out of 120 total golfers.

who shot a three-over-par score of 75 and is currently tied for 20th out of 120 total golfers. Laine Hursh (77) is tied for 33rd while Kate Griffin (78) and Lindsey Byer (78) are both tied for 45th and Ella McRoberts (80) is tied for 61st.

The Wittenberg Classic:

The second round from Florida and the second and final round from Wittenberg are both set for Monday, October 17.

Golfweek D3 Invitational Round One Results

The Wittenberg Classic Round One Results