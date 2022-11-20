Well. 20/22 Women’s Basketball Squeaks By Catholic, 67-65

Next Game: at No. 10/12 University of Scranton 11/29/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 29 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at Well. 10/12 University of Scranton History

WASHINGTON, DC – The nationally ranked No. 20/22 Ithaca College Women’s basketball team defeated Catholic University, 67-65, on Saturday evening to improve to 4-0 on the season. Both teams controlled a quarter in the first half before an electric display of basketball in the second half that came down to the last shot.

It was a tough first quarter for the Bombers as the Cardinals came out with a 13-0 run in the first four minutes of the game. Two consecutive jump shots from Natalie Smith got the Bombers on the board, but Catholic stretched its lead to 21–6 by the end of the quarter.

The Bombers cut the Cardinals lead down to two points with a big second quarter as they put up 21 points to Catholic’s eight. Emily Dorn sparked the Bombers big run with the first five points. A big three from the Catholic put the Cardinals back up by 13, but Smith responded with a deep one of her own to spark an 11-point scoring run for the Bombers. Down five, a three-pointer by Zoraida Icabalceta with thirty seconds left brought the score to 29–27 at the half.

Coming out of halftime, it was a fantastic battle between the two sides with five lead changes in the third quarter. Lindsey Albertelli tied the game and gave the Bombers the lead with two consecutive baskets early in the third quarter. A big three-pointer by Hannah Polce gave the Bombers a 47–46 lead late in the quarter. A free throw by the Cardinals tied the game and sent the game to the fourth quarter at 47–47.

Polce continued to have the hot hand, kicking off the fourth quarter with a three to give the Bombers a 50–47 lead. The Cardinals cut the lead to one, but another three by Polce put the Bombers up by four. A huge three-pointer from Icabalceta gave the Bombers an eight-point lead with three and a half minutes remaining.

The Cardinals responded with seven straight points to cut the Bombers lead to just one point with one minute remaining. With 15 seconds left, Annabelle Yorio got a hand on a shot for a huge defensive stand, putting Smith on the free throw line. Smith gave the Bombers a 67–65 lead, and Catholic came down the court with an opportunity to tie or win the game. The Cardinals found a decent look but it was no good, and the Bombers came away with the win.

Dorn led the way for the Bombers with 16 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double double. Smith (13), Icabalceta (13), and Polce (11) each finished in double figures. Albertelli also had a big day for the Bombers with 10 rebounds, eight points and four blocks.

The Bombers earned their fourth consecutive win to begin the season and finishes a four-game road-stretch with a tough matchup against No. 10/12 University of Scranton on Tuesday, Nov. 29th at 7 p.m