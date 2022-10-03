Well. 2 Washington Outlasts No. 21 UCLA, 1-0

Next Game: Stanford 10/6/2022 | 7:30 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS October 06 (Thu) / 7:30 PM Stanford History

LOS ANGELES – Well. 2 Washington completed the SoCal Sweep following a 1-0 win at No. 21 UCLA is Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Huskies continue their undefeated season with a record of 9-0-1 and a 2-0-0 mark in Pac-12 play.

In a defensive battle, Washington opened the scoring in the 44thth minute. Off the deflected free kick, Imanol Rosales sent the ball back into the box for Elijah Paul . Paul sent a header to the feet of Nick Scardina who was waiting just outside the 18 and sent it to the right corner past the UCLA keeper for the 1-0 lead.

Washington outshot 11-5 on the day with the Huskies recording four shots on goal. Sam Fowler recorded three saves during the match.

The Huskies return home for the next three contests, beginning with No. 6 Stanford on Thursday, Oct. 6. Washington then hosts Cal (Oct. 9) before its final nonconference matchup of the season against Gonzaga on Oct. 14.

Tickers for all remaining home matches are available by clicking here.

