Well. 2 Wake Forest uses second-half goal to down Hokies

Virginia Tech men’s soccer put together a formidable effort in front of 2,350 fans at Thompson Field on Friday night against No. 2 Wake Forest, but ultimately fell 1-0.

As has been the case in the Hokies’ five defeats this season, the game-winning goal came in the second half. Colin Thomas tucked away a curling effort from outside the box with his left foot in the 52n.d minute, giving the Demon Deacons a lead.

Up until that point, Tech had registered only one shot in the match. Soon after the visitor’s breakthrough, the Hokies became much more aggressive with their play. The home side was able to piece together three attempts in the final five minutes between Danny Flores and Misei Yoshizawa but neither player found the back of the net.

Virginia Tech’s back line stood strong throughout the night and kept the ACC’s joint-leading goal scorer Roald Mitchell off the scoresheet. Cameron Joyce slid into the center back spot after Jack Dearie was sidelined due to a red card in last week’s match. Welnilton Jr. recorded the highlight of the match in the 22ndn.d minute with a headed goal line clearance to preserve the clean sheet at the time.

Ben Martino registered a season-high six saves in the match, including a close-range strike in the 65thth minute, which kept Tech in the match.

The Hokies will return to Thompson Field on Tuesday, Sept. 20 against Longwood.

