Well. 2 Virginia vs. No. 5 Houston men’s basketball: live updates, scores, summary

The Cavaliers take on the Cougars in a marquee men’s college hoops matchup Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.

Virginia, who began the season holding the eighteenth spot in the rankings, has demanded the respect of the men’s college basketball world with convincing wins against Baylor and Illinois earlier in the season. And, Entering Saturday’s action, Virginia is just one of three teams left in all of men’s college basketball to remain undefeated at 8-0. Today’s game against the Cougars will be Virginia’s third time playing a ranked opponent.

The Cavaliers’ style of team basketball has fostered such a successful environment that the program features four players who average double figures: Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin, and Reece Beekman. And if the team manages to defeat the Cougars this afternoon, there will be a serious argument to be made about the Cavaliers taking the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Houston has one of the best defenses in the nation, holding teams to less than 50 points a game this season, on average, and a prolific offense, beating teams by an average of close to 25 points a game. That stat, however, is heavily influenced by the Cougars’ strength of schedule which, well, hasn’t been that tough so far. In fact, in Houston’s first taste of ranked play, the team was upset by Alabama 71-65. The AAC Powerhouse has since slid to fifth in the men’s AP poll after a seven-day stint as No. 1 in the rankings and is currently 10-1 on the year.

Guard Marcus Sasser has lived up to expectations this season as he leads his team in scoring at 16.2 points per game. Forward J’Wan Roberts has impressed this season as well, putting up 9.3 points and 7.1 boards per game this year.

Each team shares the ball well and averages around 15 assists in each outing, which means that if today’s battle looks like either of these teams’ previous games this season, we’re in for some beautiful basketball this afternoon.

This non-conference matchup is the second in a two-year, two-game agreement between the programs; Houston bested Virginia in the first one 67-47.