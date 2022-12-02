Well. 2 UofL volleyball hosting Samford in the first round of the NCAA tournament

HELLO AGAIN, EVERYBODY NUMBER TWO OVERALL SEED U OF L VOLLEYBALL IS HOSTING A SITE FOR THE NCAA TOURNAMENT STARTING TOMORROW NIGHT. THE GOALS FOR THE CARDS INCLUDE RETURNING TO THE FINAL FOUR FOR A SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR AND WINNING A FIRST EVER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. MORE THAN FOR THE 31ST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY. LOUISVILLE VOLLEYBALL IS PLAYING IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT. WE’VE BEEN RESTING PHYSICALLY, BUT I FEEL LIKE WE’VE BEEN ITCHING TO PLAY AT THE SAME TIME. LAST SEASON, U OF L VOLLEYBALL HAD ITS BEST SEASON IN PROGRAM HISTORY WITH 32 AND ONE RECORD AND A TRIP TO THE FINAL FOUR FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY. THIS YEAR’S TEAM HAS KEPT THE EXPECTATIONS HIGH AS THEY ENTER INTO THIS YEAR’S NCAA TOURNAMENT AS A NUMBER ONE SEED. I THINK THIS YEAR THE FACT WE’VE LOST ALREADY, WE KIND OF HAVE BEEN FORCED TO DEAL WITH THAT. I THINK WE ARE BETTER PREPARED FOR THE TOURNAMENT BECAUSE WE FELT THAT SORT OF ADVERSITY. THE WINNER OF STRAIGHT SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS, U OF L, IS ONE OF MANY TEAMS IN CANTON TO COMPETE FOR A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. THE CARDINALS WILL BE A HEAVY FAVORITE IN THE FIRST ROUND GAME AGAINST SAMFORD FRIDAY, BUT HEAD COACH DANNY BUXBAUM KELLY WANTS HER TO STAY FOCUSED WITH THE. OF THAT. YOU KNOW, WE’RE A PROGRAM THAT’S HERE TO STAY I THINK YOU KNOW DOING IT TWO YEARS IN A ROW IS A HUGE STEP TOWARDS THAT BUT I THINK THE EXCITEMENT IS A LITTLE BIT MORE THERE’S A LITTLE MORE MOTIVATION TO GET TO THE GYM AND JUST SEE HOW MANY FANS WE CAN GET

2 UofL volleyball hosting Samford in the first round of the NCAA tournament Updated: 9:17 PM EST Dec 1, 2022 For the 31st time in program history, the University of Louisville volleyball team is playing in the NCAA tournament. Last year, the Cardinals completed their best season in program history, finishing with a 32-1 record and a trip to the Final Four. This year's team has kept the standard high, heading into the tournament as the No. 2 overall seed. The Winner of three straight ACC Championships, Louisville is one of many teams in contention to compete for the National Championship. Although the Cardinals are heavy favorites against Samford, head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly wants her team to stay focused. The Cardinals remain confident, and if they continue to play as they have all year, they're capable of hoisting more trophies this season.