Well. 2 Seed Women’s Soccer Ready for NCAA First Round

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions will host Quinnapiac in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship beginning at 1 pm ET on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Jeffrey Field.

It is the Penn State Women’s soccer program’s 28th straight trip to the NCAA tournament after they earned the Big Ten’s automatic bid after winning their ninth conference tournament title last Sunday.

GAME INFORMATION

Quinnipiac (15-2-1)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 | Time 1 pm EST

Location: University Park, PA | Venue: Jeffrey Field

Live Stats | Watch: ESPN+

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are the following prices:

Adults: $8

PSU/Quinnipiac Students: $5

Youth: $5

Groups of 20+: $3

The first 50 PSU students who arrive at the ticket booth on University Drive will receive a free ticket. After the 50 tickets are gone, admission will be $5 cash only at Jeffrey Field.

The day of the match at Jeffrey Field, fans will need to use cash to purchase tickets. Credit cards will NOT be accepted

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

For Women’s soccer matches, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North lots. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm on Saturday, November 12. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and can be purchased on the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for $1 per hour.

Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]

PENN STATE BREAKDOWN

LAST TIME OUT

Six seed Penn State won their way to their ninth B1G Tournament Championship, defeating three seed Wisconsin (1-0), two seed Northwestern (2-0) and top seed Michigan State (3-2).

In the Championship match, PSU overcame an early one-goal deficit and battled through two ties to win the Championship and prevent MSU from winning the double after the Spartans clinched the Big Ten regular season title.

Katherine Asman made two saves against MSU and paired with two clean sheets in the tournament quarterfinal and semifinals was named the tournament’s Defensive MVP.

Asman made 14 total saves in the tournament.

Schlegel, Asman and Cori Dyke were named to the All-Tournament Team.

were named to the All-Tournament Team. The first Penn State goal was scored by Kaitlyn MacBean in her first season of collegiate competition.

Four current Nittany Lions now have four B1G rings to their names. Schlegel, Asman, Rachel Wasserman and Maddie Myers have won two B1G regular season titles and two tournament titles.

PENN STATE IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Nittany Lions are the No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles Regional and will welcome Quinnipiac to Jeffrey Field at 1 pm (ET) this coming Sunday (Nov. 13) for an opening-round match.

With a win, the Nittany Lions would remain home for a second-round contest against either No. 7 seed West Virginia or Virginia Tech.

Penn State has been to the NCAA Tournament 28 consecutive times.

The Nittany Lions are 21-3 in first-round matches (PSU received byes from the first round in 1998, 1999, & 2000) and have a 13-match first-round winning streak.

PSU has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Third Round five times in a row and in seven of the last eight seasons.

PSU has made five NCAA College Cup Appearances and won the 2015 NCAA national championship.

In NCAA Tournament action at home, the Nittany Lions have amassed an impressive record of 41-6-1 at Jeffrey Field, outscoring opponents 145-34.

Two-time National Coach of the Year head coach Erica Dambach has collected 36 NCAA tournament wins and captured the College Cup title in 2015 since taking the helm of the Nittany Lions in 2007.

QUINNIPIAC BREAKDOWN

The Bobcats are appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000 when the team fell 2-1 against Harvard in the first round.

The top-seeded Bobcats captured their first-ever MAAC title this season defeating Canisius and Niagra.

The Bobcats are 43 rd in the Nation in RPI, the highest-ranked team in the MAAC.

in the Nation in RPI, the highest-ranked team in the MAAC. Dave Clarke, Quinnipiac’s head coach, is entering his 23rd yearrd season with the Bobcats and is the winningest Coach in Quinnipiac program history, leading the Bobcats to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2000 and a regular season title in 2001.

SCOUTING QUINNIPIAC

Top Goal Scorers: Rebecca Cooke (22 Goals), Courtney Chochol (6 Goals)

Top Assists: Courtney Chochol (13 Assists), Rebecca Cooke (7 Assists)

Top Saves: Sofia Lospinoso (51 Saves, .763 Save Percentage)

Cooke leads the entire country with 22 goals and recently earned the MAAC Golden Boot Award.

Chochol has 13 assists, the fourth-highest total in the country.

10 Bobcats earned All-MAAC status in total.

PENN STATE AGAINST QUINNIPIAC

This is the first time the Nittany Lions will face the Bobcats in program history.

OTHER STATS & NOTES