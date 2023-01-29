Well. 2 Ohio State Women’s basketball falls to unranked Purdue for third straight loss

Well. 2 Ohio State Women’s basketball fell to unranked Purdue 73-65 on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

Purdue guard Abbey Ellis had a game-high 26 points, adding two rebounds and one assist.

Ohio State started the season on a hot streak, winning 19 games straight, but lost their last three, falling to Iowa and Indiana within the last week.

Purdue sits seventh in the Big Ten with a 6-5 conference record, 15-6 overall record.

The Athletic‘s instant analysis:

What went wrong for the Buckeyes?

Ohio State dug itself a hole early, going down 27-13 in the first quarter. In that opening stanza, the Buckeyes shot 5-of-13 from the floor and turned the ball over four times. However, as we’ve seen from Ohio State a few times this season, the team mounted a steady comeback, but — just as with the loss to Indiana last week — it wasn’t enough.

Sophomore Taylor Thierry was a bright spot on both ends of the floor for Ohio State, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals, but she fouled out with 4:09 to go in the fourth quarter. From that point on, Purdue outscored Ohio State 15-7 for the final margin. — Jennings

How far will Ohio State fall in the rankings?

Probably into the mid-teens. After all, this is the Buckeyes’ third-consecutive loss and while the first two — to No. 10 Iowa and No. 6 Indiana — were quality losses and Voters would’ve understood how tough those in-conference games are (especially when Caitlin Clark is going off for a triple-double), this most recent loss is a reality check. The Buckeyes are a talented team, but they still need to show up for four full quarters. Against Purdue, it was the first quarter that was a dud, but they had bad quarters against Iowa and Indiana, too — the Hawkeyes outscored Ohio State 20-10 in the second quarter and the Hoosiers came out in the third quarter and outscored the Buckeyes 27-6. — Jennings

Required reading

(Photo: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)