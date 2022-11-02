Well. 2 Jamestown Tops No. 9 DWU volleyball in final match of regular season – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — For the first time this season, the Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team was knocked off on its home court, as the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s regular-season Champions showed their strength.

The ninth-ranked Tigers fell to No. 2 Jamestown in four sets at the Christen Family Athletic Center on Tuesday. Set scores were 26-24, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-19. The result ends DWU’s 16-match home win streak, as the Jimmies were the last team to defeat DWU in Mitchell on Oct. 8, 2021.

DWU jumped out to an early 10-7 lead in the first set and eventually turned it into a 21-18 lead. However, Jamestown closed the set out on an 8-3 run, including a 3-0 run after the Tigers had taken a 24-23 lead. In the second set, DWU once again jumped out to an early lead, going on a 10-4 run to open the frame. The Tigers ballooned the lead to 19-9 before an 8-0 run by the Jimmies made things close. After Jamestown brought it to within one at 23-22, back-to-back kills from Mackenzie Miller gave DWU the set win and evened the match at one.

The Tigers once again took a lead in the third set, but the Jimmies quickly gained control. With the set tied at eight, a 3-0 run spurred Jamestown to a lead it would never relinquish to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The fourth set played out similarly to the third, with yet another early DWU lead that Jamestown battled back from. After going down 9-5, the Jimmies responded with a 6-0 run and once again never gave the lead back to the Tigers, closing out the set and the match.

Ady Dwight paced DWU in kills with 15 and was one of four Tigers with double-digit kills, as Miller posted 12 and Emily Dale and Mariah Gloe each racked up 10. DWU hit .212 as a team compared to Jamestown’s .324 clip. Setter Madeline Else led all players in the match with 48 set assists, and Tya Weideman recorded a match-best three service aces.

Dakota Wesleyan’s Emily Dale (9) sends the ball over the net as Jamestown’s Lexi Olson (4) goes for a block during an NAIA volleyball match on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Christen Athletic Center. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The Jimmies had three players with double-figure kills, led by Anna Holen’s match-best 20. Logan Sherman and Lexi Olson tallied 10 kills. Darienne Johnson picked up nine kills on 12 swings and a match-best five block assists, as Jamestown outblocked the Tigers with 14 block assists to DWU’s eight block assists and two Solo blocks.

DWU ends its regular season at 21-6 and 11-5 in the GPAC, while Jamestown moves to 28-2 with the win, including a 15-1 mark in GPAC play. Both teams shift their focus to the GPAC tournament, which gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 5.

DWU is the No. 5 seed and will face fourth-seeded Northwestern on the road for a 7 pm match, while Jamestown earned the top seed will host No. 8-seed Dordt.