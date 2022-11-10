Well. 2 Jamestown sweeps No. 6 Tigers in GPAC volleyball semifinals – Mitchell Republic

JAMESTOWN, ND — The University of Jamestown halted Dakota Wesleyan’s plans to continue on in the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball tournament semifinals on Wednesday night, as the Jimmies swept DWU in a battle of top-six teams in the nation.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-21 and 25-19 in favor of the No. 2-ranked Jimmies over DWU, which moved to No. 6 in the national polls earlier in the day Wednesday.

DWU (23-6) now awaits the NAIA selection show on Nov. 14. The Tigers are a near-lock to get into the field of 48 and likely will be in position to host one of the 24 opening-round matches.

The Tigers were never fully able to grab hold of a set, with Jamestown committing only 15 hitting errors for the match and hitting .200 or better in each frame, including .302 in the third set to put the contest away. The Tigers hit .125 for the match, finishing with 36 kills but 18 errors on 144 swings.

DWU had a match-high 18 kills from Ady Dwight but no other Tiger had more than seven, which was Mackenzie Miller’s mark in the match. Madeline Else had 32 assists and nine digs, while Tya Weideman (15), Mariah Gloe (14) and Hanna Reiff (13) were all in double figures for digs. Emily Dale and Miller each had three total blocks.

For Jamestown, Anna Holen had 13 kills and 18 digs. Kalli Hegerle had 11 kills, plus 21 assists and 10 digs. Ellie Holen had 20 digs for the Jimmies, who hit .261 for the match.

It was the third meeting of the season between the two teams, but the first to end in a sweep. The Tigers forced five sets at Jamestown on Sept. 21 and lost 3-1 in Mitchell in the regular-season finale on Nov. 1.

Jamestown (30-2) will host the GPAC tournament Championship match for the fourth consecutive season on Saturday, Nov. 12 against third-seeded Concordia, which won at Midland on Wednesday. Set scores in that semifinal were 26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-10. The Jimmies have won the GPAC tournament each of the last three seasons.