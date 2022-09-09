Well. 2 Green Hope defeats No. 9 Middle Creek in a four-set match

— Coming off its big win over Green Level earlier this week, No. 9 Middle Creek looked to continue its momentum at No. 2 Green Hope, but the Falcons had other plans as Green Hope defeated Middle Creek in four sets.

After starting out slow, the Mustangs found themselves trailing 14-11 in the first set, however the Mustangs were able to claw their way in front, claiming a 17-15 lead. Green Hope was forced to call a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Green Hope was able to rally back and overcome the deficit to take the first set 25-23.

Taylor McNear sparked the Falcons at the libero position multiple times throughout the evening with her defensive prowl and awareness. The spark is what the Falcons needed in the second set as they continued to go back and forth with the Mustangs.

Green Hope pulled away from Middle Creek to take a 23-16 lead as they closed the set out at 25-16.

With its back against the wall, Middle Creek found itself trailing 12-10 in the third set, but the Mustangs were able to regain control and take a 14-12 lead. That momentum carried and Middle Creek went on to win the set 25-21.

The Mustangs used their momentum from the third set to jump out to a 14-7 lead at the start of the fourth set, but Green Hope fought back. The Falcons got within 16-13, forcing a Middle Creek timeout.

The timeout didn’t stop the Falcons’ momentum though. Green Hope scored the final two points of the set and won the match 3-1.

Green Hope (9-1) will travel to Pinecrest (9-1) next Monday for a non-conference matchup. Middle Creek (8-1) will host Athens Drive (4-6) next Monday.