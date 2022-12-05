Well. 2/2 Men’s Basketball preview: vs. No. 17/17 Illinois
Game 7: #2/2 Texas (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. #17/17 Illinois (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
Jimmy V Classic
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – 6 pm Central/7 pm Eastern
Madison Square Garden (20,789) – New York, NY
GameDay Quick Facts
• SERIES: Texas leads, 3-2. Last meeting: Texas 90-84 ot (Nov. 18, 2010; New York City).
Notables
• SOLID START: The Longhorns are off to a 6-0 start with a pair of victories against AP Top 10 opponents (No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Creighton). This marks UT’s first 6-0 start since the 2014-15 season (opened the year with seven-straight wins).
• BALL SECURITY: The Longhorns posted 15 assists against just THREE turnovers in Thursday’s win against No. 7/7 Creighton. This marks the fewest turnovers in a single game by Texas since at least the start of the 1982-83 season and the fewest since UT had four miscues against Kansas on March 16, 2008 in the Big 12 Tournament Championship game.