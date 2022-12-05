Well. 2/2 Men’s Basketball preview: vs. No. 17/17 Illinois

Game 7: #2/2 Texas (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. #17/17 Illinois (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Jimmy V Classic

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – 6 pm Central/7 pm Eastern

Madison Square Garden (20,789) – New York, NY

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Dan Shulman (pxp), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game. In addition, the game will be carried nationally on ESPN Radio with Mike Couzens (pxp) and Bob Valvano (analyst) on the call.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 3-2. Last meeting: Texas 90-84 ot (Nov. 18, 2010; New York City).

Notables

• SOLID START: The Longhorns are off to a 6-0 start with a pair of victories against AP Top 10 opponents (No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Creighton). This marks UT’s first 6-0 start since the 2014-15 season (opened the year with seven-straight wins).

• BALL SECURITY: The Longhorns posted 15 assists against just THREE turnovers in Thursday’s win against No. 7/7 Creighton. This marks the fewest turnovers in a single game by Texas since at least the start of the 1982-83 season and the fewest since UT had four miscues against Kansas on March 16, 2008 in the Big 12 Tournament Championship game.