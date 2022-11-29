Well. 2/2 Men’s Basketball preview: No. 7/7 Creighton
Game 6: #2/2 Texas (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. #7/7 Creighton (6-1, 0-0 BIG EAST)
Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Thursday, December 1, 2022 – 6 pm Central
Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas
GameDay Quick Facts
• SERIES: Creighton leads, 1-0. Last meeting: Creighton 77-61 (March 9, 1974; Denton, Texas).
Notables
• TOP-10 MATCHUP IN THE MOOD: Thursday’s contest marks the first game in Moody Center featuring a pair of AP Top 10 teams in No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Creighton. The Longhorns were No. 11 in The AP poll when they defeated No. 2 Gonzaga earlier this year.
• TURNING DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE: The Longhorns have recorded a 141-37 advantage in points off turnovers in their first five games. Texas has allowed just 41 assists while forcing 103 turnovers this season.