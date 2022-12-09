Well. 2/2 Men’s Basketball preview: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Game 8: #2/2 Texas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-7, 0-0 SWAC)
Jimmy Blacklock Classic
Saturday, December 10, 2022 – 12 pm Central
Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas
GameDay Quick Facts
• SERIES: Texas leads, 1-0. Last meeting: Texas 63-31 (Dec. 14, 2021; Austin).
Notables
• HONORING A LEGEND: Saturday’s Jimmy Blacklock Classic will honor the first recruited African-American basketball player for the Longhorns. He led the team in scoring (16.6 ppg) and was the team’s MVP in 1970-71. Blacklock was the team Captain in 1971-72 when the Longhorns won the SWC title and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.
• FORCING TURNOVERS: The Longhorns have allowed just 64 assists while forcing 128 turnovers (18.3 tpg) during their first seven contests. Texas sports a +6.6 turnover margin this season.