Well. 2/2 Men’s Basketball preview: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Game 8: #2/2 Texas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-7, 0-0 SWAC)

Jimmy Blacklock Classic

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – 12 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Lowell Galindo (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 1-0. Last meeting: Texas 63-31 (Dec. 14, 2021; Austin).

Notables

• HONORING A LEGEND: Saturday’s Jimmy Blacklock Classic will honor the first recruited African-American basketball player for the Longhorns. He led the team in scoring (16.6 ppg) and was the team’s MVP in 1970-71. Blacklock was the team Captain in 1971-72 when the Longhorns won the SWC title and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.

• FORCING TURNOVERS: The Longhorns have allowed just 64 assists while forcing 128 turnovers (18.3 tpg) during their first seven contests. Texas sports a +6.6 turnover margin this season.

• ALLEN STUFFS THE STAT SHEET: Super senior Timmy Allen posted a season-high 21 points (9-18 FG) and added eight assists and seven rebounds in 40 minutes during Tuesday’s overtime contest against No. 17/17 Illinois.