Well. 19 Women’s Soccer’s Lazzarini Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, NC – Senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Lazzarini of the No. 19-ranked Pitt Women’s soccer team has been named ACC Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Tuesday.

Lazzarini totaled five saves and preserved the shutout last Thursday in a 0-0 draw against Clemson to help clinch Pitt’s first-ever trip to the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship. The Nazareth, Pa., native recorded three saves in the first half and two in the second as she notched her sixth clean sheet of the season.

Lazzarini garners conference player of the week honors for the first time in her career and becomes the second Panther to earn player of the week honors, joining Amanda West , who was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week on August 23. She becomes just the second Pitt player to be named ACC Defensive Player of the Week, joining Kate McKay, who earned such honors on Sept. 14, 2020.

Pitt (12-4-3) now looks ahead to the 2022 NCAA Championship Selection Show, which will take place on Monday, November 7 at 3:30 pm as the field of 64 is unveiled and the road to the College Cup begins. The Panthers hope to make history by earning one of 33 at-large bids and qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. NCAA Championship First Round games are scheduled to be held the weekend of November 11-13 as 32 single-elimination first-round games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the second round.

