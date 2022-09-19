Well. 19 Volleyball sweeps Illinois State
Box Score (PDF)
MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team swept Illinois State on Sunday afternoon, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, at the Al McGuire Center to conclude non-conference action.
The Golden Eagles (9-1) were led by the junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton with 15 kills. Hamilton hit a match-high .560 (15-1-25) and MU hit a combined .362 (43-9-94) to pick up its fourth sweep of the year.
The win is Marquette’s seventh straight and its 9-1 mark is its best start to a season since recording the same record in the first 10 matches of 2009.
Illinois State (7-4) was led by Sarah Kushner with eight kills and eight digs.
NOTABLE:
- MU improves to 6-3 all-time against the Redbirds.
- The 9-1 start to the season ties MU’s second-best start since joining NCAA Division I in 1986. MU started the 1997 season at 10-1.
- MU middles Carsen Murray (.500; 6-0-12) and Hattie Bray (.583; 7-0-12) each hit over .500 in the win with zero hitting errors. Murray also posted five blocks, while Bray had four.
- The Golden Eagles combined for 10.0 blocks, while ISU had just 2.0.
- MU hit .407 (14-3-27) in the third set and Hamilton had seven kills on 12 errorless swings.
UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles host DePaul in their BIG EAST Conference opener on Wednesday at 7 pm at the Al McGuire Center
