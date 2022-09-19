Well. 19 Volleyball sweeps Illinois State

Next Match: DePaul University 9/21/2022 | 7 p.m. CT BEDN is FloSports Sept. 21 (Wed) / 7 pm CT DePaul University History

MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team swept Illinois State on Sunday afternoon, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, at the Al McGuire Center to conclude non-conference action.

The Golden Eagles (9-1) were led by the junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton with 15 kills. Hamilton hit a match-high .560 (15-1-25) and MU hit a combined .362 (43-9-94) to pick up its fourth sweep of the year.

The win is Marquette’s seventh straight and its 9-1 mark is its best start to a season since recording the same record in the first 10 matches of 2009.

Illinois State (7-4) was led by Sarah Kushner with eight kills and eight digs.

NOTABLE:

MU improves to 6-3 all-time against the Redbirds.

The 9-1 start to the season ties MU’s second-best start since joining NCAA Division I in 1986. MU started the 1997 season at 10-1.

MU middles Carsen Murray (.500; 6-0-12) and Hattie Bray (.583; 7-0-12) each hit over .500 in the win with zero hitting errors. Murray also posted five blocks, while Bray had four.

MU hit .407 (14-3-27) in the third set and Hamilton had seven kills on 12 errorless swings.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles host DePaul in their BIG EAST Conference opener on Wednesday at 7 pm at the Al McGuire Center

