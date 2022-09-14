Well. 19 Volleyball sweeps Green Bay

Next Match: University of Illinois 9/17/2022 | 6 p.m. CT FloSports Sept. 17 (Sat) / 6 pm CT University of Illinois History

Box Score (PDF)

MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team picked up its second-straight sweep over an in-state opponent with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-19 win over Green Bay on Tuesday evening at the Al McGuire Center.

The Golden Eagles (7-1) hit .337 (49-14-104) and were led by 11 kills from outside hitters Jenna Reitsma and Aubrey Hamilton . Ella Foti added 10 for MU, while Carsen Murray hit .381 (8-0-11) with three blocks.

Green Bay (5-5) hit .161 (28-13-93) and was paced by Alexandra Zakutney’s nine kills.

Marquette was also efficient at the service line with 10 aces, including six in the final set.

NOTABLE:

Marquette owns a 32-9 all-time record against GB, including wins in each of the last 17 matchups dating back to 1997. MU’s last loss came in five sets on Sept. 17, 1996 at the MU Gym.

Green Bay Assistant Coach Katie Adams is the sister of MU’s director of volleyball operations Ellie Adams .

. MU scored eight of the first nine points to open the match and cruised to a 25-10 opening set win. Reitsma led MU with six kills and the Golden Eagles hit .417 (17-2-36).

GB scored the first four points of the second set and the first three of the third. MU responded to take significant leads in both frames.

Yadhira Anchante picked up her fifth double-double of the year with 38 assists and 10 digs, alongside three service aces.

picked up her fifth double-double of the year with 38 assists and 10 digs, alongside three service aces. MU libero Carly Skrabak posted 16 digs and a pair of service aces.

posted 16 digs and a pair of service aces. Marquette claimed the most recent meeting between the two programs in a sweep on Sept. 20, 2019 at the Al McGuire Center. Hannah Vanden Berg is the only current MU player who was on the Marquette roster during that match.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles welcome No. 25 Illinois and Illinois State to Milwaukee for matches on Saturday and Sunday at the Al. U of I and ISU face each other at 10 am Saturday before MU’s 6 pm Matchup with the Illini. Marquette squares off with the Redbirds at 1 pm on Sunday.

