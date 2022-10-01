Well. 19 Volleyball moves to 12-1 with UConn Sweep

Next Match: Providence College 10/1/2022 | 6 p.m. CT FloSports October 01 (Sat) / 6 pm CT Providence College History

Box Score (PDF)

MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team pushed its winning streak to 10 matches with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of UConn at the Al McGuire Center on Friday evening.

Aubrey Hamilton led the Golden Eagles (12-1, 3-0 BIG EAST) with 10 kills, while middles Hattie Bray and Carsen Murray added nine and eight, respectively. Sophomore outside hitter Jenna Reitsma Landed a career-best six service aces and MU hit a combined .293.

The Huskies (6-8, 0-3 BIG EAST) received 10 kills from both Caylee Parker and Jasmine Davis.

NOTABLE:

Marquette’s 12-1 start is its best since the program began in 1975.

The Golden Eagles hold a 10-3 series lead over the Huskies and have won the last seven matchups. MU swept UConn in the previous contest in the BIG EAST semifinals last fall.

MU hit a match-high .433 (16-3-30) in the first set, led by five kills from Hamilton (.714, 5-0-7).

The Golden Eagles closed the second set with the final four points and took five of six points after calling a timeout with the frame knotted at 20.

An 11-1 run Midway through the third Stanza spurred MU on its way to the sweep. MU trailed 9-6 before the run and closed the set with three of the final four points.

MU concludes its season-long 10-match homestand this weekend at the Al.

UP NEXT: Saturday’s match against the Providence is a 6 pm start and is broadcast live on FloSports with Bob Brainerd on the call. Fans at Saturday’s match against PC are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer.

