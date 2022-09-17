Well. 19 Volleyball hosts Green Bay on Tuesday

Match Notes (PDF)

MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team resumes action at the Al McGuire Center with another midweek matchup on Tuesday night against Green Bay.

First serve is slated for 7 pm Central time in Milwaukee and the match will air live on FloSports with Bob Brainerd on the call. Live statistics are available through GoMarquette.com.

Well. 19 MARQUETTE (6-1): The Golden Eagles are coming off a 3-0 week in which they defeated Loyola Chicago (3-1), LSU (3-1) and Milwaukee (3-0) at the Al.

MU hit a season-high .418 against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon and knocked off its second SEC foe of the season on Saturday while hitting .289 against the Tigers.

Outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton leads the Golden Eagles with 83 kills (3.07 per set) on the year, while setter Yadhira Anchante has helped MU hit a BIG EAST-best .262. Marquette is also second in assists in the league and second in service aces, despite not posting a single ace in the five-set win over then-No. 11 Kentucky to open the year.

Individually, MU has a trio of players ranked third in the BIG EAST in three major statistical categories. Ella Foti currently sits third among qualified players in hitting percentage (.364), Anchante in assists per frame (9.74) and Carsen Murray in blocks per set (1.11).

Murray was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday afternoon.

GREEN BAY (5-4): The Phoenix fell at Ball State in five sets on Saturday after defeating both Alabama and Arkansas State on Friday. Green Bay had won three-straight matches prior to the loss to BSU and owns wins over SEMO and Denver.

Outside hitter Alexandra Zakutney leads GB with 3.18 kills per set and is just nine kills from 1,000 in her career. She earned all-tournament recognition at Ball State after recording 49 kills (4.08 per set) and 37 digs (3.08 per set) with three double-doubles on .322 hitting.

Northern Illinois Graduate transfer Angie Gromos is hitting .361 on the year and leads the Phoenix with 45 blocks (1.36 per set).

Green Bay Assistant Coach Katie Adams is the sister of MU’s director of volleyball operations Ellie Adams .

SERIES WITH GREEN BAY: Marquette owns a 31-9 all-time record against GB, including wins in each of the last 16 matchups dating back to 1997. MU’s last loss came in five sets on Sept. 17, 1996 at the MU Gym.

Marquette claimed the most recent meeting in a Sweep on Sept. 20, 2019 at the Al McGuire Center. Hannah Vanden Berg is the only current MU player who was on the Marquette roster during that match.

