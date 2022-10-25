Well. 19 Men’s Golf places second in stroke play at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Ga. — The No. 19 Texas Men’s Golf team recorded a 2-under-par 286 on Monday to finish in second place in the stroke-play portion of the prestigious four-team East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club. The Longhorns will face No. 1 Vanderbilt, who finished third in the stroke-play team standings at even-par 288, in the Match Play semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Well. 6 Arizona State earned the top seed Entering match play with a score of 7-under-par 281. The Sun Devils will face No. 25 Pepperdine, who finished fourth in stroke play at 4-over-par 292, in Tuesday’s second Match Play semifinal contest.
Freshman Keaton Vo paced the Longhorns with a 2-under-par 70 on Monday to tie for fourth in the individual standings. Sophomore Alejandro Gonzalez tied for sixth at 1-under-par 71, and senior Travis Vick tied for ninth with an even-par 72. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent claimed individual medalist honors with a 4-under-par 68.
The eighth annual East Lake Cup features the four Semifinalists from last year’s NCAA Championship, including Defending national Champion Texas, runner-up Arizona State and Semifinalists Vanderbilt and Pepperdine.
The Texas-Vanderbilt match is set to begin at 11:55 am Central off the first tee. Golf Channel will provide live coverage of Tuesday’s action from 2-5 pm Central. The East Lake Cup will conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with the Match Play consolation and Championship matches.
The Lineup
- Freshman Keaton Vo recorded a collegiate-best tie for fourth place in the stroke-play standings with a 2-under-par 70. Vo opened with birdies on holes 1, 3, 4 and 5 to move to 4-under through his first five holes. After a bogey on 11, he responded with a birdie on 14 before closing his round with bogeys on 17 and 18.
- Sophomore Alejandro Gonzalez carded a 1-under-par 71 on Monday to register a career-best tie for sixth place in the individual standings. After making the turn at 2-over, he tallied four birdies (11, 14, 16 and 18) against one bogey (15) on the back nine.
- Senior Travis Vick fired an even-par 70 to tie for ninth place. He recorded five birdies during his round on Monday.
- Freshman Christiaan Maaswho earlier on Monday was one of 20 players named to the Final Fall Watch List for the Fred Haskins Award, tallied a 1-over-par 73 to tie for 11th place.
- Senior Mason Nome posted a 6-over-par 78 and placed 20th in the individual standings.