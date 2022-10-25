Well. 19 Men’s Golf places second in stroke play at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. — The No. 19 Texas Men’s Golf team recorded a 2-under-par 286 on Monday to finish in second place in the stroke-play portion of the prestigious four-team East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club. The Longhorns will face No. 1 Vanderbilt, who finished third in the stroke-play team standings at even-par 288, in the Match Play semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Well. 6 Arizona State earned the top seed Entering match play with a score of 7-under-par 281. The Sun Devils will face No. 25 Pepperdine, who finished fourth in stroke play at 4-over-par 292, in Tuesday’s second Match Play semifinal contest.

Freshman Keaton Vo paced the Longhorns with a 2-under-par 70 on Monday to tie for fourth in the individual standings. Sophomore Alejandro Gonzalez tied for sixth at 1-under-par 71, and senior Travis Vick tied for ninth with an even-par 72. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent claimed individual medalist honors with a 4-under-par 68.

The eighth annual East Lake Cup features the four Semifinalists from last year’s NCAA Championship, including Defending national Champion Texas, runner-up Arizona State and Semifinalists Vanderbilt and Pepperdine.

The Texas-Vanderbilt match is set to begin at 11:55 am Central off the first tee. Golf Channel will provide live coverage of Tuesday’s action from 2-5 pm Central. The East Lake Cup will conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with the Match Play consolation and Championship matches.

The Lineup