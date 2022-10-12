Well. 19 Men’s Golf places fourth in stroke play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The No. 19 Texas Men’s Golf team tallied a final-round score of 2-under-par 286 on Tuesday to finish in fourth place in the team standings of the stroke-play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club. Senior Travis Vick registered a 3-under-par 69 in Tuesday’s final round of stroke play to place ninth in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 6-under-par 210.

With UT’s fourth-place team finish, the Longhorns advance to the Match Play portion of The Stephens Cup and will face No. 3 Stanford for third place on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Texas-Stanford match is set to begin at 11:30 am Central off the first tee. Golf Channel will provide live coverage of Wednesday’s action from 2-5 pm Central.

Well. 13 North Carolina won the stroke-play portion of the team competition with a 54-hole score of 43-under-par 821 (272-272-277), while No. 14 Florida State placed second at 23-under-par 841 (281-280-280). Stanford took third at 20-under-par 844 (279-287-278). The Longhorns registered a three-round total of 8-under-par 856 (277-293-286).

Six of the seven schools who participated in the team competition at The Stephens Cup are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Sept. 30), including No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Notre Dame.

David Ford of North Carolina claimed individual medalist honors with a 54-hole score of 16-under-par 200 (68-62-70), while Oklahoma State’s Jonas Baumgartner placed second at 12-under-par 204 (72-66-66 ). Brett Roberts of Florida State finished third at 11-under-par 205 (69-68-68).

UT freshman Christiaan Maas recorded his third-straight top-20 individual finish to begin his collegiate career. Maas posted a three-round score of 4-under-par 212 (69-71-72) to place 12th.

