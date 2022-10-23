Well. 19 Men’s Golf finishes play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas — The No. 19 The Texas Men’s Golf team carded a final round score of 4-over-par 284 on Tuesday to finish in eighth place in the team standings of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. Freshman Christiaan Maas fired a 3-under 67 in the final round and paced the Longhorns with a tie for third in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 6-under-par 204 (70-67-67).

The 16-team field at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational featured 13 teams that are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Sept. 30). Well. 13 North Carolina claimed the team title with a three-round total of 15-under-par 825 (278-272-275). Well. 7 Texas Tech placed second at 6-under-par 834 (281-278-275), while No. 25 Pepperdine (283-275-277) and No. 6 Arizona State (285-272-278) tied for third at 5-under-par 835. The Longhorns registered a 54-hole total of 8-over-par 848 (284-280-284).

TCU’s Gustav Frimodt earned individual medalist honors with a three-round score of 8-under-par 202 (71-66-65), while William Mouw of Pepperdine finished second at 7-under-par 203 (66-70-67). Maas was one of three golfers who tied for third at 6-under-par 204, joined by Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent (72-66-66) and Austin Greaser of North Carolina (70-66-68).

The Longhorns are back in action at The Stephens Cup on Monday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Juno Beach, Fla.

The Lineup