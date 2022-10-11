Well. 19 Men’s Golf concludes day one at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The No. 19 Texas Men’s Golf team carded a cumulative score of 13-under-par on Monday to stand in a tie for fourth place in the team standings before second-round play was suspended due to Darkness in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club . Freshman Christiaan Maas is tied for fourth in the individual standings at 6-under-par with three holes remaining in his second round.
The Longhorns are one of three teams (joined by Stanford and Arkansas) who have one-to-three holes remaining to complete their second-round play. Well. 13 North Carolina holds the 36-hole team lead with a two-round total of 32-under-par 544 (272-272), while No. 14 Florida State is second at 15-under-par 561 (281-280). Well. 3 Stanford is third at 14-under-par, and Texas and No. 20 Notre Dame are tied for fourth at 13-under-par.
UT posted a team score of 11-under-par 277 in Monday’s opening round, the second-best score in the first round behind North Carolina’s 272. Six of the seven schools competing in the team competition at The Stephens Cup are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Sept. 30).
David Ford of North Carolina holds the 36-hole individual lead at 14-under-par 130 (68-62). Arkansas’ Julian Perico is second at 8-under-par through 15 holes of his second round, while Brett Roberts of Florida State is third at 7-under-par 137 (69-68). Maas is among a group of four players tied for fourth at 6-under-par.
Texas, Stanford and Arkansas will finish their second round beginning at 8 am Central on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Following the completion of the second round, pairings will be announced for Tuesday’s final 18 holes of stroke play. The tournament will conclude with match play on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Lineup
- Freshman Christiaan Maas is tied for fourth in the individual standings at 6-under-par with three holes remaining in his second round. Maas registered five birdies against two bogeys during his opening round of 3-under-par 69. He returned to post three birdies without a bogey in his first 15 holes of his second round.
- Senior Travis Vick is tied for 14th at 3-under-par with three holes remaining in his second round. Vick recorded six birdies against three bogeys during his opening round of 3-under-par 69. He returned to tally five birdies through the first 15 holes of his second round.
- Freshman Keaton Vo is tied for 20th at even-par with two holes remaining in his second round. He posted six birdies during his opening round of 1-under-par 71.
- Senior Mason Nome is tied for 24th at 3-over-par with two holes remaining in his second round. Nome registered five birdies against just one bogey en route to his opening-round score of 4-under-par 68.
- Freshman Jacob Sosa is tied for 30th at 5-over-par with one hole remaining in his second round. He posted three birdies against three bogeys through the first 17 holes of his second round.