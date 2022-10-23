Well. 19 Men’s Golf concludes day one at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The No. 19 Texas Men’s Golf team carded a cumulative score of 13-under-par on Monday to stand in a tie for fourth place in the team standings before second-round play was suspended due to Darkness in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club . Freshman Christiaan Maas is tied for fourth in the individual standings at 6-under-par with three holes remaining in his second round.

The Longhorns are one of three teams (joined by Stanford and Arkansas) who have one-to-three holes remaining to complete their second-round play. Well. 13 North Carolina holds the 36-hole team lead with a two-round total of 32-under-par 544 (272-272), while No. 14 Florida State is second at 15-under-par 561 (281-280). Well. 3 Stanford is third at 14-under-par, and Texas and No. 20 Notre Dame are tied for fourth at 13-under-par.

UT posted a team score of 11-under-par 277 in Monday’s opening round, the second-best score in the first round behind North Carolina’s 272. Six of the seven schools competing in the team competition at The Stephens Cup are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Sept. 30).

David Ford of North Carolina holds the 36-hole individual lead at 14-under-par 130 (68-62). Arkansas’ Julian Perico is second at 8-under-par through 15 holes of his second round, while Brett Roberts of Florida State is third at 7-under-par 137 (69-68). Maas is among a group of four players tied for fourth at 6-under-par.

Texas, Stanford and Arkansas will finish their second round beginning at 8 am Central on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Following the completion of the second round, pairings will be announced for Tuesday’s final 18 holes of stroke play. The tournament will conclude with match play on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Lineup