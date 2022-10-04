Well. 19 Men’s Golf concludes day one at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas — The No. 19 The Texas Men’s Golf team carded a two-round total of 4-over-par 564 (284-280) on Monday to rest in a tie for seventh place in the team standings following the opening day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. Freshman Christiaan Maas posted a 36-hole total of 3-under-par 137 (70-67) and is tied for seventh in the individual standings.

The 16-team field at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational features 13 teams that are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Sept. 30). Well. 13 North Carolina holds the 36-hole team lead with a two-round total of 10-under-par 550 (278-272). Well. 3 Stanford is second at 6-under-par 554 (281-273), while No. 6 Arizona State is third at 3-under-par 557 (285-272).

Bartley Forrester of Georgia Tech holds the 36-hole individual lead at 6-under-par 134 (69-65). Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen is second at 5-under-par 135, and four golfers are tied for third at 4-under-par 136.

The Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational concludes with 18 holes on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Texas will be paired with Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech for Tuesday’s final round, and tee times will begin at 8 am Central off the 1st tee.

The Lineup