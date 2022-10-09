Well. 19 Men’s Golf concludes day one at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational
FORT WORTH, Texas — The No. 19 The Texas Men’s Golf team carded a two-round total of 4-over-par 564 (284-280) on Monday to rest in a tie for seventh place in the team standings following the opening day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. Freshman Christiaan Maas posted a 36-hole total of 3-under-par 137 (70-67) and is tied for seventh in the individual standings.
The 16-team field at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational features 13 teams that are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Sept. 30). Well. 13 North Carolina holds the 36-hole team lead with a two-round total of 10-under-par 550 (278-272). Well. 3 Stanford is second at 6-under-par 554 (281-273), while No. 6 Arizona State is third at 3-under-par 557 (285-272).
Bartley Forrester of Georgia Tech holds the 36-hole individual lead at 6-under-par 134 (69-65). Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen is second at 5-under-par 135, and four golfers are tied for third at 4-under-par 136.
The Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational concludes with 18 holes on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Texas will be paired with Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech for Tuesday’s final round, and tee times will begin at 8 am Central off the 1st tee.
The Lineup
- Freshman Christiaan Maas carded a 36-hole score of 3-under-par 137 (70-67) and is tied for seventh in the individual standings. His 3-under 67 in Monday’s second round marked a Collegiate best. Maas opened his second round with a bogey on hole 18, but he rebounded to record five birdies and nine pars over the next 14 holes to get to 4-under on his round. He made bogey on hole 15 and closed with a pair of pars to finish at 3-under.
- Senior Mason Nome posted a two-round total of 3-over-par 143 (73-70) and is tied for 34th. In his afternoon round, Nome tallied three birdies against three bogeys for an even-par 70.
- Senior Travis Vick registered a 36-hole score of 3-over-par 143 (72-71) and is tied for 34th. Vick recorded six birdies during his afternoon round of 1-over-par 71.
- Freshman Keaton Vo fired a two-round total of 4-over-par 144 (72-72) and is tied for 42nd. Vo posted a pair of birdies against four bogeys in his morning round of 2-over-par 72. His afternoon was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 first hole.
- Sophomore Alejandro Gonzalez carded a 36-hole score of 6-over-par 146 (70-76). Gonzalez tallied a pair of birdies against a pair of bogeys in his morning round of even-par 70.