Well. 19 Ithaca Women’s Basketball Complete Season Sweep over William Smith

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College Women’s basketball team defeated the William Smith Herons 71-42 on Friday evening in Ben Light Gymnasium. With the win, the Bombers completed the season Sweep over William Smith an improve to 15-2 overall and 10-0 in the Liberty League

The Bombers win was a full team effort with all dressed 10 players putting points on the scoreboard and collectively grabbing 45 rebounds. These efforts were led by Emily Dorn who led Ithaca with 18 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Natalie Smith , Camryn Coffey and Graycen Dubin all added 11 points for Ithaca as well. Hannah Polce added tough defense to the Bombers equation with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Dorn gave Ithaca the start to its lead with a quick layup in the first quarter, and from there, the Bombers never looked back. They maintained their lead the rest of the game and only allowed the Herons to come within three points once in all four quarters.

Ithaca ended the first quarter of play with a 23-9 lead on the scoreboard. Dorn led the Bombers in the first quarter, scoring 14 of the teams 23 points. Smith, Coffey, Annebella Yorio, and Shae Sabino all contributed points for Ithaca in the first 10 minutes of the game. While the Bombers dominated offensively, they also maintained this momentum on the defensive side too, ending the first quarter with 12 rebounds, two blocks and four steals.

The Bombers kept this energy going into the second quarter and added 20 points to their lead. Coffey added five points in the quarter for Ithaca, including a Trey within the first 2 minutes of play. Yorio added a free throw after being fouled and was followed by Polce, who went two-for-two from the line after William Smith received a technical foul. Smith put in a layup within the last 16 seconds of the first half, but the Herons nailed a jumper at the buzzer. However, it only closed their trail a bit, as Ithaca went into the second half with a 43-24 lead over William Smith.



Dorn started things off for the Bombers again with a rebound and putback in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter. Both teams started off slow scoring for the first four minutes of the second half, but eventually Ithaca regained momentum and added 20 more points to the scoreboard by the end of the quarter. The Bombers went into the final 10 minutes of play with a 63-33 lead over the Herons.

Ithaca did not come out quite as quickly in the fourth quarter and didn’t score its first points of the game until Graycen Dubin drained a three with 8 minutes left on the clock. Despite only scoring five points for the remainder of the game, the Bombers held William Smith to just nine points and won 71-42 over the Herons.



The Bombers remain undefeated in the Liberty League and take their home court again tomorrow, Jan. 28, in Ben Light Gymnasium at 2 pm