Well. 19 Illinois—Colorado Daily

Well. 19 Illinois at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Saturday, 2:30 pm CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: Live stream available through Pac-12 Insider.

RECORDS: Illinois 1-1; Colorado 3-0.

KEY PLAYERS: Illinois — OH Jessica Nunge, Sr. (3.14 Kills per set); OH Raina Terry, Jr. (3.14 Kills per set); S Diana Brown, R-Sr. (9.43 assists per set); MB Rylee Hinton, Sr. (1.50 blocks per set); DS/L Caroline Barnes, So. (2.71 digs per set). Colorado — OH Lexi Hadrych, Gr. (3.58 Kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (9.5 sets per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.83 blocks per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.17 digs per set).

NOTES: This is the first time CU has Hosted matches in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge since 2016 (the showcase wasn’t played during the pandemic-delayed 2020 season)…In other matches this weekend at the Events Center, Iowa Battles Well. 14 Washington on Saturday at noon, while the Huskies take on Illinois on Sunday at 11 am….Illinois opened the season by splitting a pair of matches at the Ole Miss Invitational, getting swept by then-No. 9 Georgia Tech before topping Ole Miss in four sets…The Buffs put together one of their top performances of the 2021 season a year ago in Champaign, Ill., winning in five sets…CU leads the all-time series 6-5, with wins in four of the past five matchups…The Buffs posted an NCAA-best 44 blocks during the opening weekend, recording wins against Green Bay, Western Michigan and Denver…CU finishes the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge against Iowa on Sunday (1 :30 p.m.).