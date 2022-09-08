Well. 19 CU Buffs Women’s soccer preview: Michigan Wolverines – BuffZone

Well. 19 CU Buffs Women’s soccer at Michigan Wolverines

KICKOFF: Thursday, 5 p.m., UM Soccer Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

BROADCAST: TV — Big Ten Plus.

RECORDS: Colorado 5-0-1; Michigan 4-2.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (eight goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (five goals, three assists); MF Jenny Beyer, So. (two goals, three assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Bella Grust, So. (.857 save percentage, 0.63 goals-against average). Michigan — F Sammi Woods, Jr. (five goals, one assist); F Lily Farkas, Sr., (three goals, one assist); MF Kacey Lawrence, Jr. (four goals, two assists); GK Izzy Nino, Gr. (.684 save percentage, 1.20 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU’s Shyra James began the week once again sharing the national lead in goals and points (16). CU owns an NCAA-best scoring average of 4.3 goals per game…James has extended her team-record streak for goals and points to 10 games (dating back to last season). With 22 goals, 17 since the start of the 2021 season, James is tied for sixth at CU with Anne Stuller…Michigan was ranked No. 24 last week but dropped out of this week’s poll after suffering a 3-2 home loss against Iowa State on Thursday. The Wolverines rebounded to rout Central Michigan 7-0 on the road on Sunday…The Buffs have never played the Wolverines…CU’s only previous road game was a 2-2 draw on Aug. 29…CU plays at Michigan State on Sunday (11 am MT, Big Ten Plus).