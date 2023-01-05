Well. 19 Baylor Bears Basketball Falls to No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in Waco

Well. 19 Baylor men’s basketball (10-4, 0-2) lost to No. 17 TCU (13-1, 2-0) in the Bears’ first home conference game of the season, as Horned Frog guard Mike Miles Jr. (33 points) outdueled Keyonte George (27 points).

Both teams opened the game blazing hot from the field. It took over four minutes for a shot to clang off the rim; at that point, TCU led 11-9, and George’s nine points (all on three-pointers) paced Baylor.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button