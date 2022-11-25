Well. 19/16 Women’s Basketball preview: RV Princeton

#19/16 Texas (2-3, 0-0 Big 12) vs Princeton (3-1, 0-0 Ivy League)

Game 6

Sunday, November 27, 2022 – 1:00 pm Central

Moody Center – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads, 1-0. Last season Texas won, 70-53 at Princeton.

Notables

ANNETTE SMITH-KNIGHT JERSEY RETIREMENT: Prior to the game vs. Princeton, Texas will retire the jersey of Longhorn great Annette Smith-Knight. Smith-Knight is the all-time leading scorer in Texas men’s and women’s basketball history with 2,523 points in her collegiate career. Smith-Knight played from 1981-86 and helped lead the team to the 1986 undefeated season and national championship. Smith-Knight was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS: Aaliyah Moore averaged 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in the Longhorns three games in the Bahamas. Moore tied her career-high with 21 points in the game vs. Louisville. Moore also took seven charges over the last two games of the tournament.

SHARING THE BALL: In the Horns win over Rutgers on Monday, the team dished out a season-high 23 assists on 30 field goals.

BENCH PRODUCTION: The Longhorns are getting scoring form a variety of players as the team is averaging 26.6 bench points per game. Against Rutgers the Longhorns had 39 points from their non-starting players. For the season, Texas is outscoring opponents 133-49 in bench points.