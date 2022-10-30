Well. 18 W&L finishes undefeated regular season, 9-1, over Ferrum on Senior Day

LEXINGTON, Va. – The No. 18 Washington and Lee Women’s soccer team completed an undefeated regular season on Saturday with a 9-1 win over Ferrum on Senior Day.

The Generals improve to 13-0-5 overall with the win and 8-0-2 in ODAC play to close out the regular season, while Ferrum’s season ends at 6-9-2 overall and 3-6-1 in the conference. W&L’s win also ties the team record for Longest unbeaten start to a season (18 games) and ties the second-longest single-season unbeaten streak in program history.

The scoring started early when the senior forward Lindsay White (Greenville, SC / JL Mann) found senior midfielder Grace Wielechowski (Charlotte, NC / Charlotte Catholic) for the game’s opening goal just 3:17 into the game. Sophomore midfielder Ann Riley Huber (Atlanta, Ga. / Holy Innocents’ Episcopal) doubled the lead in the 11th minute, followed by senior defender Brenna Wehner’s (Crosswicks, NJ / The Hun School of Princeton) second goal of the season in the 14th minute.

First-year forward Sophie Berman (Robbinsville, NJ / Robbinsville) extended the lead to four, after an assist from the first-year midfielder Helen Otteni (Arlington, Va. / The Potomac School), before Seniors Madison Sumatra (Franklin, Tenn. / Ravenwood) and Open Boussy (Finksburg, Md. / Westminster) teamed up in the 33rd minute for Sumatra’s second score of the year. First-year defender Sydney Devory (Ruckersville, Va. / William Monroe) closed the first-half scoring with a goal in the 39th minute, Assisted by senior defender Caroline Lawson (White Post, Va. / Highland School), to give W&L a 6-0 Halftime lead.

Boussy scored W&L’s first two second-half goals, which came in the 48th minute from White and the 50th minute from Wielechowski. Senior Annie Martin (Martinsburg, W.Va. / Martinsburg) rounded out the goals for the Blue and White, as she gave the team a 9-0 lead in the 53rd minute on a penalty kick.

Ferrum’s lone goal came just three minutes later, also on a penalty kick, which was scored by Allison Setlak.

Boussy’s game-high five points marked a season-high for the senior, and she has now scored three goals this season. Wielechowski’s goal was her team-leading eighth of the year, while her three points in the game move her into a tie for the 10th-most points in program history (69, Katherine Rush ’15).

White’s two assists give her five for the year, and Wehner’s and Devory’s goals each went down as their second goals of the season. First-year midfielder Sarah Zimmerman (Cincinnati, Ohio / Cincinnati Country Day) also got on the scoresheet with an assist on Wehner’s goal in the 14th minute.

The W&L defense held Ferrum to six shots in the game, including a team-high two from Setlak, and allowed just one shot on goal. W&L junior keeper Sydney Smith (Damascus, Md. / Damascus) (13-0-5) played all 90 minutes in goal for the Generals, while Ali Austin (6-9-2) took the loss in goal for the Panthers after she allowed nine goals and made nine saves in 64:29. Ashli ​​Wuss played the final 25:31 for Ferrum and made five saves.

W&L took 41 shots on the day, and they held a 24-2 lead in total attempts at the half. Corner kicks also favored the Blue and White by a 7-4 margin.

The Generals have earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming ODAC Women’s Soccer Tournament, and they will return to action on Tuesday with a quarterfinal matchup against seventh-seeded Roanoke. The game will be hosted by W&L, with the start time yet to be determined.