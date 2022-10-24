Well. 18 Men’s Soccer Plays to 0-0 Draw at No. 19 Tufts

MEDFORD, Mass.—Sophomore goalkeeper Walker White (Coral Gables, Fla.) finished with two saves to help No. 18 United Soccer Coaches Babson College battle No. 18 D3soccer.com Tufts University to a 0-0 draw in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Bello Field.

Babson is now 5-2-2 on the year, while Tufts sees its record move to 3-2-3 overall.

White made both his saves over the final 45 minutes to record the first shutout of his career for the Beavers. His counterpart, sophomore Erik Lauta (Aptos, Calif.) of Tufts, stopped a season-high eight shots on the night.

The teams combined to put just two shots on target over the opening 45 minutes and the best scoring chance for either side came just 21 seconds from Halftime when Babson junior Liam Rhatigan’s (Holderness, NH) header off a long throw-in by senior Samuel Smith (Farmington, Maine) was blocked just in front of goal by a Jumbos’ defender. Lauta covered the back post to push aside Beavers’ senior Mitchell Collins’ (Burlington, Mass.) volley off a cross by Graduate student Ryan Goss (Glastonbury, Conn.) in the 55th minute, and then made a diving stop to catch the senior Liam Hanlon’s (Boxborough, Mass.) header off the ensuing corner.

White made his best top of the night in the 61st minute when he came off his line to push a header by Tufts junior Mikey Brady (Washington, DC) over the crossbar to keep the game scoreless. He also made a sprawling save on a free kick by first-year Daniel Yanez (Short Hills, NJ) in the 74th minute.

Lauta tipped a screamer by Babson junior Samuel Kalishman (Clarksville, Md.) over the crossbar in the 69th minute and bailed out the Tufts defense in the 81st minute by getting a hand on senior Ross Shellow’s (Miami, Fla.) shot from inside 10 yards following a failed clearance.

The Beavers outshot the hosts 17-10, which included a 9-2 margin on goal. The Jumbos finished with a 10-5 advantage in corner kicks.

Both teams return to action on Saturday as Babson hosts Clark at 12 pm, while Tufts takes on Colby at 3 pm

GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are now 9-10-1 all-time against Tufts.

• Tuesday’s scoreless draw was the first for Babson since October 5 of last season when it was held to a 0-0 tie against Suffolk.

• The Beavers are 8-3-1 in 12 road games going back to the start of last season.

• The Green and White is now 0-1-2 in three games against NESCAC opponents this season.