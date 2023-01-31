Well. 18 Men’s Golf leads after first round at Southwestern Invitational

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — Freshman Jacob Sosa fired a school-record 18-hole score of 11-under-par 61 to pace the No. 18 Texas Men’s Golf team to an 18-under-par 270 on Monday and the opening-round lead at the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club. Sosa’s 61 eclipsed the previous school record of 63 set by four players previously, including Gavin Hall (2016-17), Brandon Stone (2012-13), David Gossett (2000 NCAA Championship) and Justin Leonard (1994 NCAA Championship).

Sosa recorded three Eagles and five birdies without a bogey during his round on Monday. His 61 was a tournament and course record and the lowest 18-hole round ever played at North Ranch Country Club.

Texas holds a five-stroke lead after the first 18 holes over No. 5 Arizona State (275), while Oregon is third (284). The 12-team field at the Southwestern Invitational features five teams that are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Nov. 18).

Sosa owns a four-stroke cushion in the individual standings after the opening round. Arizona State’s Luke Potter is second after carding a 7-under-par 65. The trio of freshman Keaton Vo San Diego State’s Shea Lague and Michael Mjaaseth of Arizona State are tied for third at 5-under-par 67.

The Southwestern Invitational continues with 18 holes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Texas will be paired with Pepperdine, Georgia and USC for Tuesday’s second round, and tee times will begin at 10 am Central (8 am Pacific) off the first tee.

The Lineup