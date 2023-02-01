Well. 18 Men’s Golf extends lead after second round at Southwestern Invitational

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — The No. 18 The Texas Men’s Golf team carded a 2-over-par 290 on Tuesday to take a commanding lead after the second round of the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club. The Longhorns, who held a five-stroke advantage after Monday’s opening 18 holes, have a two-round total of 16-under-par 560 (270-290) and increased their cushion to 17 strokes over second-place Oregon at 1-over -par 577 (284-293) Entering Wednesday’s final round.

Freshman Jacob Sosa , who fired a school-record 18-hole score of 11-under-par 61 in Monday’s opening round, posted a 2-over-par 74 on Tuesday and owns a three-stroke cushion in the individual standings with a two-round total of 9-under-par 135 (61-74). Fellow freshmen Christiaan Maas (68-70) and Keaton Vo (67-71) are tied for second individually with Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan at 6-under-par 138. Maas tallied a 2-under-par 70, while Vo registered a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday.

The 12-team field at the Southwestern Invitational features five teams that are ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll (Nov. 18).

The Southwestern Invitational concludes with 18 holes on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Texas will be paired with Oregon, Pepperdine and Arizona State for Wednesday’s final round, and tee times will begin at 12:20 pm Central (10:20 am Pacific) off the first tee. Golf Channel will provide live coverage from 3:30-6:30 pm Central on Wednesday.

The Lineup