Well. 18 Gonzaga faces another deep backcourt in Northern Illinois

After notching a 17-point win over Washington on Friday, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team welcomes another group of Huskies when Northern Illinois visits the McCarthey Athletic Center on Monday at 6 pm

It marks NIU’s (3-6) second-consecutive trip to the Inland Northwest after its previous trek to the region ended in an 84-47 loss to Idaho in Moscow on Dec. 2.

The defeat in Idaho dropped the Huskies to a 1-4 record on the road, with their only win as a visiting team coming against Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Illinois. At home, NIU has victories over Purdue Northwest and Long Island.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button