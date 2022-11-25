Well. 18 Alabama Basketball Makes Statement with 81-70 Win over No. 12 Michigan State

Nate Oats said the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational against Michigan State would be his team’s first test, and his players passed with flying colors.

The Crimson Tide built up a big lead against the Spartans in the second half thanks to a 10-0 run and never let them get within eight points after that on the way to an 81-70 win Thursday night.

“It’s a quality win,” Oats said after the game. “We’re certainly moving in the right direction.”

Brandon Miller had 24 points for Alabama to lead all scorers, but it was a strong game for Alabama’s bigs. Noah Gurley and Noah Clowney both had season highs in points with 12 and 10 respectively, and sophomore center Charles Bediako had his best game of the season with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks.

